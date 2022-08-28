After nearly a decade and a half, domestically produced Lada has once again become the most popular car brand in Russia. The The Moscow Times According to his article, since 2009, the country’s largest car manufacturer, AvtoVaz, has once again topped the list of new car sales, and it’s thanks to Ladakh. And, of course, it is practically impossible to get a Western or Far Eastern car in Russia.

Four times the number of vehicles sold a year ago.

Due to the invasion against Ukraine, many car manufacturers decided to completely withdraw from the Russian market, and those that remained were unable to produce, due to the economic sanctions that hit the country, many parts for production were missing.

The Soviet and Russian Moskvich Car Factory operated from 1930 until 2010, when it was officially liquidated under this name as part of bankruptcy proceedings.

Ladas, on the other hand, run down production lines one after the other, even if they collide. According to data from Russian Autostat, July found 684 new Ladas owners, making it the most popular, i.e. best-selling, vehicle.

In the previous month, a total of 5,078 cars were sold in Moscow, which is 74 percent less than last July.

South Korea’s Kia and Hyundai, as well as China’s Keely and Chery, finished behind Lada in the top five. Since January, AvtoVaz has sold a total of 85,000 new cars nationwide, a 63 percent drop from a year earlier. French Renault, the main owner of the factory, played a major role in the collapse In the spring it completely withdrew from the Russian market. In March, production had to be stopped for this reason, which was resumed only at the beginning of summer, but not everywhere.

The Reuters news agency According to his information, factories were not restarted in many small towns and workers in some places volunteered to work in a factory 600 kilometers away. Understandably, not everyone agrees.

According to experts, the Russian car industry has suffered the most damage since the outbreak of war. By the way, Russian President Vladimir Putin recently asked his advisers to develop a new car manufacturing strategy: how to make it competitive because of the barriers. The Russian car industry suffered. First, experts need to quickly find a solution to eliminate Western bias in terms of components. Because of this, AvtoVas was forced to make its cars cheaper.

Remote controls are no longer installed in Ladakh’s keys or cars have air conditioners.

In addition, according to Reuters calculations, it cannot be ignored that with the withdrawal of foreign brands, about 14,000 workers were out of work. According to estimates, if the war drags on for too long, the automobile industry could fall into a state of stagnation, taking with it the Russian economy, which has been a drag for decades.

According to Reuters, layoffs from car factories are now hoping Kalashnikov factories will absorb the workers, as new workers are constantly needed.