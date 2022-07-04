July 4, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

After the Supreme Court’s decision to abort, BlackRock and other asset managers said they would pay for travel

Izer 15 mins ago 2 min read
After the Supreme Court's decision to abort, BlackRock and other asset managers said they would pay for travel

Fidelity Investments employee health care plans cover abortion services, and the company has expanded coverage for travel expenses for medical procedures, including abortions, that are not available within 50 miles of a Fidelity employee’s home, Fidelity spokesperson Michael Aalto said. E-mail.

Previously, Mr. Aalto said, Fidelity’s health care plans only covered travel and accommodation costs for some procedures, such as transplants.

“Fidelity benefits are designed to support the whole life and well-being of our partners. We offer generous benefit packages that provide care in and out of the country,” said Mr. Aalto.

Fidelity managed $4.3 trillion with appreciation and $11.3 trillion in assets under advisory as of March 31.

BlackRock Inc. has not commented. , the world’s largest manager with $9.6 trillion in assets, has publicly announced the Supreme Court ruling. But on July 27, it sent a memo to employees saying it would cover travel expenses for abortion care, Yahoo Finance reported. Money manager rejected requests before P&I to comment.

“Through company-sponsored health insurance, we have long provided reproductive health care services, including contraceptive coverage,” Manish Mehta, BlackRock’s global head of human resources, wrote in an email to employees, according to Yahoo. abortion or abortion care.” .

It is unclear how employees will interact with companies about travel benefits and how their privacy will be protected from countries seeking information about their health care.

There are a number of asset managers P&I Access to coverage for travel costs related to abortion care was not responded to. These managers may be in discussions with insurance providers to change the benefits they offer. Others, such as BlackRock, may reassure employees that they will cover travel expenses internally, not publicly.

See also  Bitcoin Calls Traders a Fake New $40,000 As Federal Reserve Decision Day Approaches

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

4 min read

The European Central Bank will discuss preventing banks from making billions of euros in windfall profits as interest rates rise

8 hours ago Izer
2 min read

The complete list of Americans whose medical debt will be cleared and their credit score increased as a major change takes effect today

16 hours ago Izer
2 min read

Vacation pushes US airport traffic to pandemic level

1 day ago Izer

You may have missed

2 min read

The Austrian Foreign Minister explained to the Egyptians the real reason for the grain shortage

10 mins ago Arzu
2 min read

After the Supreme Court’s decision to abort, BlackRock and other asset managers said they would pay for travel

15 mins ago Izer
6 min read

Weekly horoscopes for the week of July 4th by pieces

17 mins ago Muhammad
5 min read

Astronomer says new Webb Space Telescope images ‘almost made him cry’

25 mins ago Izer