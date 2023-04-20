After the death of Pamela Chopra, SRK, Aamir, Deepika Ranveer and others at Aditya Chopra’s house

SRK is pictured with his son Aryan at Aditya Chopra’s residence in Mumbai

Legendary film director Yash Chopra’s wife, Pamela Chopra, passed away on Thursday at the age of 74. Poet Javed Akhtar confirmed the news of her death on Twitter. Family and friends from the film fraternity have arrived at Pamela Chopra’s son Aditya Chopra’s home in Juhu to pay their last respects. Bollywood star Shahrukh Khan arrived at the building with his son Aryan Khan. The star was clicked making his way inside the house. Other family visitors include Karan Johar, Manisha Koirala, Poonam Dhillon, Bollywood choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant, and Shraddha Kapoor, to name a few. Katrina Kaif who worked with the late Yash Chopra in As long as I’m aliveShe visited Aditya Chopra’s house with her husband Vicky Kaushal. Hrithik Roshan, who was part of YRF always The series, also taped at the producer’s residence. Hrithik Roshan also happens to be with childhood friend Aditya Chopra.

Deepika Padukone, who was part of Aditya Chopra backed PathanShe visited the producer’s home with her husband, Ranveer Singh. Ranveer made his acting debut with YRF Baaja Baarat band. Actor Aamir Khan who was part of YRF always The series also hit Aditya Chopra’s home with Kiran Rao.

After the news of Pamela Chopra’s death, Bollywood stars like Anushka Sharma, Ajay Devgn, Anupam Kher, Poonam Dhillon, Sanjay Dutt, Bhumi Pednekar and others paid tribute to the singer-songwriter on Instagram and Twitter.

For those not in the know, SRK has been closely associated with the Yash Raj family and has worked on many of their big projects. some of them include, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Veer-Zara, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Dil To Pagal Hain, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayengi, For example but not limited to. Shahrukh Khan’s latest hit movie Pathan She is also back by Yash Raj Films.

YRF’s official Twitter handler posted the news of her death earlier today. Their post read, “It is with heavy hearts that the Chopra family would like to inform that Pamela Chopra, 74, has passed away this morning. Her cremation took place at 11am today in Mumbai. We are grateful for your prayers and the family would like to request privacy at this moment of deep sorrow and reflection.” “.

According to PTI, Pamela Chopra has been being treated for pneumonia for the past few days at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. “She passed away today early this morning due to pneumonia due to acute respiratory distress syndrome. She was hospitalized for 15 days in the intensive care unit,” Dr. Prahlad Prabudisai told the news agency.

Pamela Chopra was last seen in the Netflix documentary romanticsWhere she talked about her late husband. Pamela Chopra is survived by children Aditya Chopra and Uday Chopra. Aditya Chopra is married to Rani Mukerji.