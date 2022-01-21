After the British, restrictions on the epidemic were lifted for the French as well

From this day Wearing an outdoor mask is not mandatory, only working from home is recommended, Not as mandatory as at present, and deregulation of staff at cultural and sporting events. Currently, up to two thousand people are allowed inside the house and up to five thousand events outside, with the requirement to wear a mask.

Nightclubs and discos that closed on December 10 may reopen on February 16. From the same day, you will again be allowed to dance at concerts, dine in restaurants, eat and drink in transport vehicles, theaters, theaters and cinemas.

Thanks to the vaccination certificate, most of the restrictions we imposed in February to control the epidemic can be lifted.

Said the Prime Minister.

From the age of 16, the vaccination certificate must be submitted by Monday in public places where more than fifty people stay. Sports facilities, Cultural institutions, Cinemas, Theaters, Concert halls, Restaurants, Hotels, Trains, Coaches, Domestic flights.

The vaccine certificate, which is valid for three doses, replaces the document proving protection against the virus (vaccination certificate or negative test not exceeding 24 hours), which is valid from August. In the future, a negative test will not be enough to enter public places other than health facilities.

The law stipulates the use of a vaccination certificate from the age of 16, as parental consent is not required for vaccination from the age of 16. For 12- to 15-year-olds, proof of protection is sufficient. However, the government allows the introduction of a third dose for 12- to 17-year-olds, but not on a mandatory basis.

The law passed on Sunday requires the vaccine certificate to be used by the end of July. The Prime Minister pointed out that the deadline could be set if circumstances permit, but did not specify the conditions.

The latest figures from the Ministry of Health show that the number of new infections is peaking daily as the epidemic is declining in many areas, including Paris and the surrounding area. However, the number of new cases detected per day is still high, with 425,000 new infections reported in the last 24 hours after 436,000 on Wednesday and 464,000 on Tuesday. The hospital is expected to peak at the end of January: the number of patients is now 28,000 after 27,000 the previous day, while the number of critically ill patients in the intensive care unit is declining. There were 3,842 people on Thursday, up from 4,000 a week ago.

