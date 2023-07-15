After suffering heavy losses, the Ukrainians paused to rethink strategy

In the first two weeks of Ukraine’s grueling counteroffensive, up to 20 percent of the weapons it sent onto the battlefield were damaged or destroyed, according to US and European officials. The losses include some formidable Western fighting machines – tanks and armored personnel carriers – the Ukrainians were counting on defeating the Russians.
Officials said the staggering casualty rate fell to about 10 percent in the weeks that followed, preserving more troops and machinery for the major offensive that the Ukrainians say is yet to come.
Some of the improvement came because Ukraine changed tactics, focusing more on weakening Russian forces with artillery and long-range missiles rather than attacking enemy minefields and gunfire.
But this good news obscures some shocking truths. Casualties have also slowed because the counterattack itself has slowed – even stalled in places – as Ukrainian soldiers struggle against formidable Russian defences. Despite the losses, the Ukrainians have so far only traveled five miles out of the 60 miles they hope to cover to reach the sea in the south and split the Russian forces in two.
A Ukrainian soldier said in an interview this week that his unit’s drone had taken pictures of half a dozen Western armored vehicles that had been caught in an artillery strike south of the town of Velika Novoselka.
“They are all burned,” said the soldier, who identified himself as the sergeant. Igor. “Everyone is hoping for a major breakthrough,” he said, adding an appeal that those observing from afar appreciate the importance of slow and steady progress.
Russia has had several months to prepare for the counterattack, and the front is strewn with mines, tank traps and dug-in forces, while Russian reconnaissance drones and attack helicopters fly overhead with increasing frequency.
Given these fortifications, experts say, it is not surprising that Ukraine suffered relatively heavy losses in the early stages of the campaign.
This week, Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, acknowledged that there had been a brief pause in operations a few weeks ago, but blamed a shortage of equipment and ammunition, and called on Western allies to speed up deliveries.
American officials acknowledged the pause and said the Ukrainians had begun to move again, but in a more deliberate fashion, more adept at navigating minefields and aware of the risk of casualties. With the influx of cluster munitions from the United States, they said, the pace may increase.
“It’s not as fast, but it’s not catastrophically behind schedule,” British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said on Wednesday. It does what anyone else would do to fight through the minefields towards the Russian line. “
The problems come into focus in the agricultural fields of southern Ukraine, where many counterattacks are being fought. There Bradley Fighting Vehicles, long desired by the Ukrainians, ran over anti-tank mines on a daily basis, say soldiers who fought inside the vehicles.
The vehicles, which weigh about 34 tons, are designed to transport infantrymen through areas exposed to artillery fire. A rear ramp opens to allow soldiers to assemble and fight. In planning the counterattack, the Bradleys were to carry soldiers across open fields to reach Russian trenches and bunkers.
The Bradleys have done a good part of their job. Their thick armor provided good protection for most of the soldiers, who survived many mine blasts with few injuries.
“Your ears are ringing and things inside are flying,” said one of the soldiers, who asked not to be identified except by his first name and rank. My play. He survived such an explosion last month in fighting south of the town of Orekhiv in the Zaporizhia region. In many cases, however, the explosions severely damaged the cars, crippling them before they could reach the Russian lines.
Military experts have long said that the first 15 miles of a counterattack will be the hardest, because attacking forces generally need three times more strength—whether in weapons, personnel, or both—than defensive forces.
Ukraine’s top military officer, Gen. Valeriy Zaluzhny, has expressed frustration that Ukraine is fighting without Western F-16 fighter jets, which the United States recently agreed to allow Ukrainian pilots to train with, but is not expected to be delivered for several months. at least. This has left Ukrainian forces vulnerable to Russian helicopters and artillery.
Military analysts cautioned that it is still too early to draw definitive conclusions about the counterattack. “This does not mean that it is doomed,” said Camille Grand, a defense expert at the European Council on Foreign Relations and a former assistant secretary general for NATO.
However, he added, the absence of air superiority and air defenses that Western aircraft could provide for the Ukrainian attack meant that “casualty rates are likely to be higher than in other conventional conflicts”.
The exact numbers of weapons and armored vehicles destroyed in the counterattack, as opposed to salvageable “mobile kills,” are closely guarded secrets, and US officials have not provided raw numbers, though they have agreed on percentages of weapons lost. But a combination of open source data and official estimates can provide a snapshot into the time of destruction, particularly early on.
The Ukrainian 47th Mechanized Brigade, one of three western-equipped and trained units deployed early in the campaign, was to receive the 99th Bradley, according to leaked US military plans for the counterattack from February — and still the latest. Made generic.
data from oryx, Military analysis site which only counts losses confirmed visually, it shows that 28 of those Bradleys were abandoned, damaged or destroyed, including 15 in a village in Zaporizhia Province on June 8 and 9 where the 47th’s helicopters were attacked while trapped in a minefield. . An additional six Bradleys were reported abandoned or destroyed at Mala Tokmáčka on June 26, but ORIX researchers said these losses occurred earlier, though it’s not clear when exactly.
Given that the 47th was the only brigade initially scheduled to receive the Bradley, this meant that nearly a third of the original vehicles were lost – although all but seven were blown up on one battlefield.
“It is possible that Ukrainian forces have seen casualties at this level,” said Dylan Lee Laerke, an analyst at British security intelligence firm Jane’s, adding that the “significant” level of missing weapons was generally a hallmark of the wars. of attrition, such as those in Ukraine.
Oryx data shows that only 24 tanks were lost throughout the entire month of June, including some tanks from Ukraine’s arsenal as well as those provided by the Western allies.
The data shows that ten of them are German-made Leopard tanks and minesweepers. They were supposedly lost in action with the Ukrainian 33rd Mechanized Brigade, one of the three units deployed early in the counterattack, which was due to receive 32 Leopards in US planning documents as of 28 February.
That means the brigade lost 30 percent of its Panthers — all but two in the first week of combat, according to Oryx data.
So far, Ukrainian authorities say, the army has advanced into the deepest parts of the south of the Donetsk region, but no more than five miles from the former front line at Velika Novoselka. It faces another 55 miles to reach the Sea of Azov, the primary target of the counterattack, as it would sever the land bridge to Crimea, wreaking havoc on Russia’s already shaky logistics. Ukrainian forces are also advancing in two areas in the Zaporizhia region.
It is slower near Orikhiv in the Zaporizhzhia region, where the bulk of the Bradleys and Leopards were sent into an area of open fields with little cover, and there the Ukrainian army advanced only about a mile.
Justin Chic Contributed reporting from London.
