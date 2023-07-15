After suffering heavy losses, the Ukrainians paused to rethink strategy

In the first two weeks of Ukraine’s grueling counteroffensive, up to 20 percent of the weapons it sent onto the battlefield were damaged or destroyed, according to US and European officials. The losses include some formidable Western fighting machines – tanks and armored personnel carriers – the Ukrainians were counting on defeating the Russians.

Officials said the staggering casualty rate fell to about 10 percent in the weeks that followed, preserving more troops and machinery for the major offensive that the Ukrainians say is yet to come.

Some of the improvement came because Ukraine changed tactics, focusing more on weakening Russian forces with artillery and long-range missiles rather than attacking enemy minefields and gunfire.

But this good news obscures some shocking truths. Casualties have also slowed because the counterattack itself has slowed – even stalled in places – as Ukrainian soldiers struggle against formidable Russian defences. Despite the losses, the Ukrainians have so far only traveled five miles out of the 60 miles they hope to cover to reach the sea in the south and split the Russian forces in two.