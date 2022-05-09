After Putin’s speech, the Russians continued to attack Ukraine – our most important news on Monday

Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a video conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholes on Monday that he wanted to prevent the conflict from escalating into an unresolved situation, according to Beijing’s Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, Xi recalled that China had always been on the side of peace and was trying to defuse tensions “in its own way.” He said the crisis in Ukraine had once again put European security at a crossroads. The European side must show historical responsibility and political wisdom, he said. The Chinese president hoped that the parties involved would support Ukraine and Russia to achieve peace through negotiations. China supports all international efforts to promote peace, he said.

According to Hszi, Sino-German relations have undergone a high level of development over the past five decades, during which the two sides have grown together and contributed to each other’s success by deepening practical cooperation. He believes that China is committed to improving its relations with Germany and strengthening cooperation, and that the two countries can work together to bring about great change.

According to the report, Scholes praised the development of German-Chinese relations in the 1950s and was in favor of further enhancing cooperation.

Speaking on the resumption of bilateral talks, the Chinese President listed the issues of climate change, macroeconomic policy, fiscal stability, energy and food security, and the stability of the industrial and supply chain. He proposed in-depth cooperation in the fields of environment, trade and services, artificial intelligence and digitalization.

Regarding China’s relations with the EU, Hsi said the two sides have a comprehensive strategic partnership and more common than their rivals. He added that this bilateral relationship is not against any third party, but it is not subordinate to any third party. China supports EU strategic autonomy, he stressed. He hoped that the stability of Sino-EU relations should be used to offset the complex changes taking place in the international arena.

(MTI)