After microtransaction criticism, the latest Gran Turismo 7 makes cars hard to earn

new correction for Gran Turismo 7 Reduced the amount of currency that many in-game races are rewarded with, making it difficult to unlock new cars, even after widespread criticism of the game’s subtle conversions.

The latest racer patch (version 1.07) lowered the earnings of several races, with a fix of two races late in the game that were used to gain credits due to a bug.

At launch, VGC mentioned it Some Gran Turismo 7 cars cost up to eight times what they cost in Gran Turismo Sportif purchased with real money.

While many racing games feature microtransactions, some of the high-end cars in GT7 are so expensive that they require a significant amount of play to get enough credits to purchase them via normal means (with some cars potentially taking tens of hours of racing).

Other cars (most notably high-value Legendary cars) also rotate in and out of the various stores in the game, a tactic that can be considered a “FOMO” effect – encouraging players to increase their in-game currency with real money so that they can buy a particular car before it runs out.

Moreover, unlike previous games in the series, players cannot sell their cars to earn credits. Once the player has finished the game campaign, the main objective is to collect Legend Cars, the most expensive cars in the game. Simply playing the game races again and again is the only option within the game to win these cars.

As a result, some community members have come up with a list of paths that can be exploited to get easy credits. This list seems to be the main target of the latest patch of the game.

The patch, which reduces the number of credits earned from certain races players have been using to lessen the grind towards these high-end cars, is poorly received, especially since Gran Turismo 7 is a $70/£70 game.

According to Discord ddm user, the following sprint payments have been changed (new payment in bold):

World Tour 800: 24 heures du Mans Racing Circuit: 5,000 Cr – 70,000 kr

World Touring Car 800: Monza: 5000 cr. 70,000 kr

World Rally Challenge: Alsace Village: 50,000 kroner – 30,000 kr

Dirt Heroes: Hunter’s Farm: 65,000 kroner – 30,000 kr

Heroes of Dirt: Sardinia windmills: 65,000 krona – 40,000 kr

Dirt Champions: Lake Colorado Springs: 65,000 crowns. 40,000 kr

gt cup gram. 4: high speed loop: 65,000 kroner – 35000 kr

gt cup gram. 4: Brands Hatch GP Circuit: 65,000 cr – 45000 kr

gt cup gram. 3: Spa-Francorchamps: 75,000 SEK. 50000 kr

gt cup gram. 3: Suzuka Circuit: 75,000 cr – 50000 kr

gt cup gram. 3: Lago Maggiore Autodrome: 75,000 kroner – 50000 kr

Clubman Cup Plus: High Speed ​​Ring: 35,000 kroner – 25000 kr

Clubman Cup Plus: Tsukuba Circuit: 35,000 kroner – 25000 kr

Clubman Cup Plus: Goodwood: 35,000 kroner – 12000 kr

American Clubman Cup 700: Special Stage Road X: 30,000 kroner – 15,000 kr

US FR Challenge 550: Blue Moon Bay Highway: 15,000 kroner – 10,000 kr

American FR Challenge 550: Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca: 15,000 Cr – 10,000 kr

US FR 550 Challenge: Willow Springs Raceway: 15,000 crowns – 10,000 kr

Gran Turismo 7 allows players to spend real money to buy credits in order to purchase in-game vehicles.

There are four packs of credits available on Play Station store, and each of them costs the following amounts:

100,000 points – $2.49 / £1.99

250,000 Credit Points – $4.99 / £3.99

750,000 credits – $9.99 / £7.99

2,000,000 Credits – $19.99 / £15.99

Vehicles in the game range from tens or hundreds of thousands of credits for low-spec vehicles to several million credits for high-performance vehicles.

Gran Turismo The sport allows players to purchase individual cars as microtransactions, with the vast majority of cars costing between $0.99 and $4.99 each. This is no longer the case in Gran Turismo 7.

Now the Porsche 919 Hybrid 16, which can be bought for $2.99 ​​in Gran Turismo Sport, can be purchased for just 3,000,000 credits, which requires the player to spend at least $40.

There are many other examples, including: