A new movie has halted decades of fan speculation and suggestions from former “Scooby-Doo” series hosts by asserting that Velma Dinkley, a brain puzzle solver with a standing orange turtleneck, is legally gay.

To the many fans who always assumed she treated her the same Lesbian iconWell, that wasn’t shocking. But her appearance in “Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!” , which was released Tuesday on several digital services, was the first time the long-term franchisor had acknowledged her sexuality, Thrilling some fans who were disappointed that it took so long.

Created by Hanna-Barbera Productions, Scooby-Doo debuted as a Saturday morning animation in 1969, and has been frequently reinvented in television shows, movies, and comics. It generally follows a group of detective teens, consisting of Velma, Daphne Blake, Fred Jones, and Norville “Shaggy” Rogers, along with a mischievous Great Dane, Scooby-Doo.

Previous Scooby-Doo writers and producers said Velma was a lesbian, but said the studios’ response would not allow them to portray her as an on-screen one. The new film, directed by Odie Harrison, leaves no doubt about her sexuality.