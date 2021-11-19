After 13 people died, refugees disappeared from the Polish border

Unexpectedly, migrants from the Middle East disappeared from the Polish-Belarusian border, leaving only abandoned belongings, tents and steam ovens, according to reports. Defender. All this proves that the growing crisis of 13 refugees, including a one-year-old child, has been resolved, Belarusian officials say.

The migrants were taken by the Belarusians from the Polish border, where unfortunate people were trapped for long weeks: the Polish border guards did not allow them to return to Poland, and the Belarusian police did not allow them to return to Minsk. The human traffickers promised they would have arrived in Germany with a valid visa and ticket.

The Belarusians now keep the immigrants in a warehouse near the border, where they are also given protection. It is not yet clear where they will be taken from here.

Alexander Lukashenko A spokesman for the President of Belarus said Angela Merkel They agreed with the German Chancellor that 2,000 refugees would be taken over by Germans for humanitarian reasons and that the remaining 5,000 would be repatriated, mainly to Syria and Iraq. The first plane took off for Iraq on Thursday with 431 people on board.

German Interior Minister, Horst Seehofer However, he called their refusal to take refugees a “fraudulent job”.

– Spreading false news is one of the elements of the hybrid war waged by Belarus. He added that the German federal government would be prepared to accommodate a limited number of migrants if the false news was released on Thursday.