September 8, 2022

Afg vs Ind, AFC Asian Cup 2022 – 'Teach me a lot of time away from the match'

“I feel so lucky, so grateful right now. You’ve taught me more than two and a half years. I’ll turn 34 in November, so the festivities [on getting to landmarks] everybody [a thing of] Past. I put a lot of things into perspective, and in fact, I was a little shocked that this was the look I had at least expected a century to come anytime soon, but it’s all God’s blessings. I’ve been working hard and this was a very special moment for me and the team as well.

“He. She [the thoughts running through his head] It was an accumulation of a lot of things. Like I said, when I got back to the team [after a break]The team was really open, welcoming and helpful, which gave me the space to work on my game. I know there was a lot of stuff going on outside but they really kept my point.

“You kissed my throat” [on a chain around his neck] In celebration too. You see me standing here like this now because [of] All things set right [and] It was done by one person who stood by me during all these difficult times – this [his wife] Anushka [Sharma] And this cent is for her and our little girl, Famika, too.

“Six weeks of rest, I recovered, I realized after taking a break how tired I was actually mentally and physically. Your competitiveness doesn’t allow you to make that call, but I think it was a blessing in disguise for me”

“As I said, [it helps] When you have someone next to you who puts things in perspective like me [had]And Anushka was by my side all these times…

Time away from the game It taught me so many things, when I came back I wasn’t desperate. I was grateful for what God has blessed me with [with] Before. People were talking about I didn’t get a hundred but I looked at the amount he actually gave me, it even really calmed me down, it made me feel good, I was happy to come back.
Six weeks vacation I recoveredAfter taking a break, I understood how tired I was actually mentally and physically. Your competitiveness does not allow you to answer this call, but I think it was a blessing in disguise for me. I wanted to be the best version of myself for the team, and when I came here, when I started playing in the net, I could feel my old rhythm coming back. It was just about making those offers in the middle again.”
