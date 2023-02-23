AEW Spots Unscripted Series “All Access” at TBS – Variety

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has brought back a new non-scripted series at TBS. The announcement was made by AEW CEO, General Motors, and Chief Creative Officer Tony Khan on Wednesday’s episode of “Dynamite.”

The series, titled “AEW: All Access,” is expected to premiere on TBS in March. Some of the company’s biggest stars, including Adam Cole, Dr. Brett Baker, Sammy Guevara, Tai Conti, The Young Bucks, Saraya, Wordlaw and Eddie Kingston will follow alongside Khan. Each episode will follow them week by week as they strive to stay on top of the company while also exploring their rivalries. The show will also detail the lead-up to AEW’s main events and pay-per-views

“We are always looking for new ways to interact with fans and give them unique access to our incredible talent,” said Khan. With the new “AEW: All Access” series, they will have the opportunity to peek behind the curtain and learn about the lives of their favorite wrestlers like never before. Showing the human side of some of these larger-than-life characters will give fans a rare perspective on who these wrestlers are when they aren’t. The cameras are usually.”

“AEW has an amazingly loyal and dedicated fanbase that draws over 4 million viewers to TBS every Wednesday night,” added Jason Sarlanis, President of Turner Networks, ID, HLN, Linear and Streaming. “With ‘All Access’, we’re giving this amazing audience a whole new way to experience the world of wrestling they love. We have a strong partnership with Tony Khan and AEW. With this new series, we’re expanding the franchise in a way that draws viewers inside the world of wrestling like never before.”

Produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, “AEW: All Access” is produced by Shed Media in association with AEW and Activist Artists Management. Khan serves as executive producer with Dan Pearson, Lisa Shannon, Sam Burns, Alan Bloom, Bernie Cahill and John Kanack.

“All Access” will not be the first unscripted AEW series to air on Turner Networks. “Rhodes to the Top,” starring former AEW talents and executives Cody and Brandi Rhodes, will air on TNT for one season in 2021. The announcement of the new series also comes as Warner Bros. Discovery stated that Turner Networks would be focusing more on unscripted content, with nearly all scripted shows and series ending up on both TBS and TNT.