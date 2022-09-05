AEW All Out Results: Elite Win Trios Title

AEW held an introduction to their triple titles for Kenny Omega to return, and designed for the tournament that will culminate in the first champions with a story about the friendship between Hangman Page and The Elite. It was fitting that both of them were a big part of the final match in Everyone is outside Sunday, September 4th in Chicagoland.

Omega has looked healthier than he has ever been since returning to the court for the first time nearly nine months ago a few weeks ago. Paige was teaming up with the Dark Order, friends who stood by him when he was at his lows last year – not The Young Bucks, who sat at best while chasing Kenny & the AEW World title.

But when Matt Jackson of The Bucks was knocked down early in the match, Page kept his partners John Silver and Alex Reynolds from taking advantage. However, they did not have time to sort out their feelings about it. The match continued and wasted no time in re-visiting the Executioner/Omega rivalry.

Silver & Reynolds had their moments to shine—especially during a time when Johnny Hongji was stretching close to Omega, but they were pretty much supportive of players in this drama. The match was built for another Hangman & Kenny showdown as the Jacksons definitely sided with their partner this time around.

The silver finish came equipping Omega to take Buckshot Lariat, but Kenny slipped free and took Big as his buddy! This was followed by an pushy cover, and The Elite are the first AEW Trios champions.

The Dark Order & Hangman Page is likely in the meantime in a long conversation.

