Adviser: Freddy Peralta missing ‘important’ time

MRI of Freddy PeraltaRight shoulder pain showed posterior shoulder strain, right hand expected to miss ‘important’ time, Brewers manager Craig Consell announced to reporters Monday (Twitter link, video, via Adam McAleigh of MLB.com). The Brewers expect Peralta to be able to return this season, but the exact timeline is not yet clear. Consell added that the surgery was not expected to be necessary. the left Aaron Ashby He is expected to enter Milwaukee in rotation in his place, and joins Corbin BurnsAnd Brandon WoodruffAnd Eric Lauer And Adrian Hauser.

As deep and talented as the Milwaukee staff, there’s no denying that Peralta’s loss is a huge loss for the brew crew. The right-hander hasn’t been the same this year, as evidenced by the 4.42-era infantry and a diminishing (albeit excellent) strike rate of 30.3% through the first 38 2/3 frames. This is a solid production entry-level fourth or fifth but is a far cry from Peralta’s dominant 2021 campaign, when it posted a 2.81 ERA and a strike rate of 33.6% by 144 1/3 frames.

The combination of Burns, Woodruff and Peralta is arguably the best rotating trio of any team in the league, but they haven’t played that way this year. Burns was dominant, following up his 2021 Cy Young win by an impressive 2.26 ERA in 51 2/3 runs. But both Peralta and Woodruff both struggled with impressive results last year. Instead, it was Lauer who stepped things up a notch, while during his first seven laps the somewhat underrated Houser made a repeat of last year’s 3.22 ERA.

Ashby will now step into the mix and hope to cement his place in the Milwaukee spin for the foreseeable future. Ashby, a former fourth-round pick, has generally been considered the Brewers’ best-selling prospect in the past few seasons, and so far in 2022, the part has looked. He split his time between spin and the bullseye, and he made a 3.49 ERA with a strong strike rate of 27.6% and a whopping 64.8% rate. Ashby’s has been spotty, advertised (13.8% walking rate), but it cuts down on difficult contact and eliminates a lot of chases (35.5%). He still has to make more than four outings this season, though, and he’ll tell us how Ashby excels when working deeper into games and possibly turning the lineup up for the third time.