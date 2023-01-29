One of the games we hope will come to Switch sometime this year is Advance Wars 1 + 2: Re-Boot Camp. The last update for this title is shown in file Nintendo financial report Last November – Revealing the game’s release date is still “TBA”.

Now, in the latest development, a thread on Famiboards has apparently highlighted the changes made to the game’s eShop webpage – with “Attaching New NSUID”. As explained in the same post, the new NSUID means “pre-orders will begin at some point in the future.”

In addition to this development, it appears that more online listings have now resurfaced for Advance Wars 1 + 2: Reboot Camp. This should include new and updated listings on Amazon Mexico, Canada, Walmart, Best Buy and EB Games (thanks, My Nintendo News).

As you may remember, Advance Wars for Switch suffered multiple delays and then was pushed back (again) this past March due to The ongoing crisis in Ukraine. Notwithstanding the most recent financial report indicating the address, prof As reconfirmed by a Nintendo representative last September The 2-on-1 game had only been “delayed”, not cancelled.

It’s very clear that the Switch version is up for grabs, too – with A Switch fan in April of last year got early access to the title Accidentally. Nintendo ended up canceling the purchase and offering a refund.

