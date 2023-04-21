April 21, 2023

Advance MRI resolution from millimeters to microns

Neuroscientists have been mapping and recreating the nervous systems and brains of different animals since the invention of the microscope, and they’ve even been able to fully map brain structure thanks to other imaging techniques, perhaps the most famous example being the 302-neuron brain of a neurotic animal. worm. Studies like this greatly advanced neuroscience but better imaging technology is needed to study more advanced neural structures such as those in a mouse or human, and This advanced MRI machine may be just the thing to help gain a better understanding of these structures.

A research team led by Duke University developed this new MRI technology using incredibly powerful 9.4 Tesla magnets and specialized graduated coils, resulting in a stunning image resolution six times higher than a typical MRI. The pixels in the image measure just 5 microns in size compared to the millimeter resolution available in modern MRI machines, which can reveal tiny details within brain tissue that were previously inaccessible. This breakthrough in MRI resolution has the potential to greatly advance understanding of existing neural networks in humans by first studying neural structures in mice in such unprecedented detail.

Researchers hope that this high-powered MRI microscope will lead to new insights and translate them directly into healthcare developments, and assuming it can be safely replicated and used in humans and become more affordable, we expect it to find its way into medicine. centers as quickly as possible. Not only that, but research in neuroscience has plenty of applications outside of healthcare as well, like the 302 neuron brain mentioned above. Certain types are elegant A roundworm that has been put to work in several bot platforms to great effect.

