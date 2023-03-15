Adobe (ADBE) earnings for the first quarter of 2023

- Adobe has increased its forecast for income and net new recurring revenue from its digital media business for the full year.
- The company has been dealing with antitrust scrutiny over its attempted takeover of Figma.
Adobe CEO Shantanu Narain attends a media event in Mumbai on May 3, 2017.
Shares of Adobe rose 5% in extended trading Wednesday after the software maker reported first-quarter financial results that beat Wall Street estimates and raised its average for the full year.
Here’s how the company did:
- Earnings: $3.80 per share, adjusted, versus $3.68 per share as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv.
- he won: $4.66 billion, compared to $4.62 billion as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv.
Revenue was up 9% year over year in the quarter ended March 3, according to A statement. Net income decreased slightly to $1.25 billion.
The company’s digital media segment, which includes the Creative Cloud design software package, generated $3.4 billion in revenue, up 9% from a year and more than $3.36 billion in consensus among analysts polled by StreetAccount.
Adobe’s Digital Experience segment, which features Marketo marketing software, contributed $1.18 billion in revenue, just above the StreetAccount consensus of $1.17.
For the second quarter, Adobe expects earnings per share of $3.75 to $3.80 on an adjusted basis and revenue of $4.75 billion to $4.78 billion. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv had expected $3.76 per share in adjusted earnings and $4.76 billion in revenue.
Adobe raised its earnings forecast for fiscal year 2023 and now sees $15.30 to $15.60 in adjusted earnings per share, with $1.7 billion in net new annual recurring revenue from digital media. In December, Adobe said it was looking for $15.15 to $15.45 in adjusted earnings per share for the full year, with $1.65 billion in net new digital media ARR. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were looking for $15.31 in adjusted earnings per share.
During the quarter, Adobe said it was engaging with regulators in the United States, United Kingdom and European Union over its pending $20 billion acquisition of start-up design software Figma.
Excluding the after-hours move, Adobe shares are down 1% so far this year, while the S&P 500 is up 1%.
Executives will discuss the results with analysts on a conference call beginning at 5 p.m. ET.
This is breaking news. . Please check back for updates
