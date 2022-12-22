Adin Ross Said Yi thought he was an “enemy” before the planned interview took place

On the DJ Akademiks podcast, Adin Ross revealed the details of his correspondence with Ye.

Ross said he was initially excited to have Ye in his stream.

He said Ye thought he was an “enemy” after Ross sent him letters about the Jewish community.

YouTuber Adin Ross took to DJ Akademiks’ “Off the Record” podcast to Line up the phone call With Kanye West which made him decide not to invite the musician to speak on his channel.

The 22-year-old influencer said he initially contacted West, who recently changed his legal name to Ye, after the rapper messaged him on Instagram. The two spoke on the phone for about 30 minutes, Ross told the academics.

In front of white nationalist Nick Fuentes Announce that rus In an interview with West, the musician recently drew widespread condemnation for his volatile appearance on right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ InfoWars show, during which he praised Adolf Hitler and the Nazis. West has also previously gone on to make several antisemitic comments online and drawn ridicule over a slew of other controversies, including the false claim that George Floyd died from fentanyl.

“Come on my broadcast, we’re gonna do crazy numbers bro, at least anywhere from 400-500,000 live viewers for sure,” Ross said he told West on the phone. “We’re breaking the internet.”

After the call, Ross said he texted West something that might have made him think Ross “was an enemy,” he said. Ross said he told West he was Jewish and to “come to whoever you mean directly” rather than to his entire community.

“I can’t just come off my show and say a little shit about Jews,” Ross told Allen.

Ross said the messages triggered another phone call from West, who was hotter now.

“He called me,” Ross said, “and simply said, ‘You, you know, won’t tell me Jews what I can and can’t say. ‘”

Ross tells Allen that the two have not spoken since, and The interview did not happen.

Ross, who did not respond to Insider’s request for comment, has a history of influencers riddled with controversy like iShowSpeed, which was Banned from Twitch On “sexual coercion or intimidation” and misogynist self-help guru Andrew Tate.