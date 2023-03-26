Adele confirms that she is extending her successful Las Vegas residency and will release a musical

By Sonya Huron for Dailymail.Com and Charlotte Dean for Mailonline





Adele confirmed that she would extend her tenure Ha Las vigas Accommodation in the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

The 34-year-old singer — who recently revealed she’s jealous of fans who attended Taylor Swift’s tour — was seen speaking to her fans during her latest performance in a video tweet posted on Saturday, where she delivered the good news.

“Playing for 4,000 people for 34 nights isn’t enough. I know it’s not enough, so I’ll be back,” the singer of Someone Like You announced to cheers from the crowd.

The playmaker continued to surprise her fans, announcing that she will also be releasing a concert film from the residency.

“And then a few weeks later in June, I’m going to film it and I’m going to release it to make sure anyone who wants to see it can watch the show,” she said, adding, “And then I’ll be back from August through the end of the fall.

She also praised the atmosphere and her fans, saying, “It feels great in this room.”

Adele also took to her Instagram on Saturday to release stunning new photos from Week 17 of her residency, which was supposed to be her last before her announcement.

Born star Adele Laurie Blue Adkins stunned in a low-cut black velvet gown, which was cinched at the waist.

The beauty wore her blonde locks slicked back and accessorized with sparkling chandelier earrings.

At one point Adele was photographed on stage while a stunning photo of her in a crimson fancy dress was projected in the background.

According to new reports, Adele has been offered more than $1 million a night to continue performing in Vegas, which is double what she currently earns.

Adele’s team has been in talks with her to complete another winter tour at the famous venue, but the insider has previously claimed that the dates haven’t been sealed yet.

The source said the venue is hopeful Adele’s return will be in time for the start of the city’s Grand Prix on November 18.

said the insider the sun: “Adele is being asked to return for additional dates at the end of the year. The bosses at the venue want to tie them up with the Grand Prix because her shows have been a huge success for Caesars.

The only concerns surrounding her return are related to her constant back struggles and plans to have a baby with rumored fiancé Rich Paul.

The source said: ‘It’s no secret that she’s been dealing with backroom drama and a knee problem that she has spoken about on stage. She definitely wants some rest and also hopes to have a baby.

The news of her extended stay comes amid reports that she is planning a summer wedding with sports agent boyfriend Rich, 41.

The good news was revealed by online rumor site Deux Moi, who said the allegations came from a “very reliable source”.

Sparking new reports, Adele can be seen wearing a massive diamond ring on her wedding finger at her Las Vegas residence.

The Easy On Me hitmaker has been wearing the sparkler since last February, when she made her debut at the BRIT Awards in 2022.

While this indicates that the couple has been engaged for at least a year, they have never officially confirmed that they are about to tie the knot.

Although Adele tends to keep her private life out of the spotlight, she has been very open in declaring her love for Rich.

In December, she paid tribute to her rumored fiancé by dedicating a song to him during one of her performances in Vegas.

Adele celebrated his happy birthday during her set, adding, “And I love him more than life itself, so shall we wish him a happy birthday?” His name is rich!

Rich mentioned it again during a show when she joked that he was “furious” after a fan tried to give her his phone number during a concert.

The singer clarified the rumors during her performance as she insisted that the attendee in question was actually “trying to sell her a car.”

Despite the funny exchange explanation, she later joked that her boyfriend, Rich, wasn’t impressed.

In the clip, a man can be seen trying to pass Adele a note as she made her way through the crowd, with the singer giggling and handing it.

The next day while on her show, she wentssiping and explained, “Someone sent me something this morning saying a guy tried to give me his number last night when I was walking down that road.”

He wasn’t, he was just trying to get me to buy a car from him, [which] It was actually what he was doing,” I laughed, in the clip shared by fellow party member Jorge Preciado.

I proceeded to tell the audience how my other half reacted when I told him what had happened. She joked, “I told my boyfriend, he was mad… He was like, ‘This guy’s sleeping. ‘”