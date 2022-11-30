Adam Sandler Lets His Daughters Write a Wild Gotham Awards Speech – Rolling Stone

Adam Sandler Leaves His two daughters pen his hilarious, self-deprecating speech when accepting a Career Tribute at the 2022 Gotham Awards on Monday, November 28.

Sandler began the speech by joking that his two children had called out to him for not having the energy to write his speech before offering to do it for him. Sandler agreed and noted that his children had one more condition: “You’re going to give the speech in that foolish Southern accent that you do All your stupid speeches in?” Of course, it is obligatory.

The speech got off to a great start, with Sandler reading, “Dear dignitaries, highly educated hipsters, and many other extras at the Gotham Awards: We thank you for bestowing upon our father, Mr. Adam Sandler, this prestigious Lifetime Honor Award, in all Times, primetime, to accomplish GOAT… It means a lot to him, as he sees most of the awards on his trophy rack shaped like popcorn pails, blimps, or fake mini-Oscars that say “Father of the Year,” which he unfortunately bought while He wandered in a pathetic haze through the major factories in Times Square.”

Sandler’s speech was peppered with a series of self-deprecating jokes about his career. When he began his movie career in the late 1980s, he said one of his guiding principles was “TBS needs content to show in between all the damn basketball games.” to big daddycracked that his kids could remember great comedies like the movie that launched the careers of Cole and Dylan Sprouse or the movie that paid for their house, their grandmothers’ houses, Rob Schneider’s house, their arcs, Rob Schneider’s arcs.

When discussing some of his more “serious” endeavors, such as Drunk love punch And the Uncut gemstonesSandler quipped that these films “left audiences baffled as they contemplate a mystery: how Bobby Boucher tapped into my feelings and made me laugh and cry and run to church to ask God why he blessed one man with more talent than the entire cast.” The Poseidon Adventure And the Mama Mia sum?”

Editor’s picks

Sandler and his daughters reserved their most important “thank you” for the finale, with the comedian quipped, “Thank you, Mom, for putting up with your dad and his crazy mood swings all these years. Now that’s truly an achievement worthy of a lifetime achievement award.”

Sandler then dropped the voice-over and added, “I appreciate everything… It means a lot. I had a great career, I had a great time making all these movies, and I thank everyone who worked so hard on them.”

common

Sandler received a warm introduction from Josh and Benny Safdie, the brothers who kicked him off in 2019 Uncut gemstones (And who is reportedly working with Sandler on a new project). The couple remembered watching Sandler Saturday Night Live And listen to his 1993 comedy album, They will all laugh at you! With the volume down so their father can’t hear.

Benny Safdie then ran through Sandler’s blockbuster series of movies Billy Madison to me Drunk love punch He proceeded to call Sandler the “Industrial Revolution of Doers”. This prompted Benny to repeat the classic word for word Everyone in this room is dumber now. Speech from the great academic decathlon scene in Billy Madison.