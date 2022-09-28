Adam Levine and his wife Behati Prinsloo show the united front after cheating scandal

Adam Levine And his pregnant wife Behati Prinsloo Still going strong after a cheating scandal… In fact, things seemed to be so good between the two of them, they just jumped on a plane to hit Sin City together.

Adam and Behati took a private jet from Santa Barbara to Las Vegas Tuesday for an obvious couples vacation…and they’d better get used to Sin City, because Maroon 5 just announced a Vegas stay.

The couple does not appear to be in turmoil due to Adam’s recent cheating scandal. Remember, five women came forward this month claiming to participate Different stages of DM conversations With Adam, with the first woman claiming a physical relationship with the singer, which Adam denied.

Adam jumped out of an SUV before boarding a private jet, donning a classic Sublime T-shirt with ripped jeans and some neon Nike Air Force 1s…the jacket.

Maroon 5 is Start a stay in Las Vegas In March at Dolby Live in Park MGM… Meanwhile, Adam got Saturday charity performance In the city of sin to benefit Shaquille O’NealEstablishment.

We saw Adam and Bhatti Put a united front A day after he admitted he “crossed the line” Online communication with many women …and they haven’t shown any signs of a torn relationship since.



Play video content



TMZ.com