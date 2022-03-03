Actress Wings Farah Forky dies at 54: The star dies after a long battle with cancer

Actress Wings Farah Forky has died at the age of 54.

Forke was most famous for appearing as Alex Lambert on the fourth season of the NBC sitcom Wings, which ran from 1990 to 1997.

While on the show, created by Cheers writers David Angell, Peter Casey and David Lee, the actress played an interesting role in Joe’s love, played by Tim Daly.

It was also romanticized by Brian Hackett, played by Stephen Webber. Joe eventually won.

In addition, she also had a recurring role in the second season of Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman and appeared on Mr. Rhodes, as well as Party of Five.

She has also acted in several films over the course of her career, the first being the 1991 film Brain Twisters.

The late actress went on to appear in Barry Levinson’s 1994 flick Disclosure and Michael Mann’s 1994 Heat, among others.

Forke also lent her vocal talents to bring Big Barda to the Batman Beyond animated series and Justice League Unlimited.

She has worked as a voice actress for commercials for companies such as Arby’s and Cadillac.

Her last on-screen role was in the movie It Is What It Is, which was originally released in 2001.

Animation: Forke also lent her vocal talents to bring Big Barda to the Batman Beyond and Justice League Unlimited animated series.

Forky, who was born in Corpus Christi, Texas, began her acting career after appearing in a local production of The Rocky Horror Picture Show, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

She later moved to New York to hone her craft at the famous Lee Strasberg Institute of Theater and Film.

The performer eventually stepped away from her acting career in order to focus on raising her twin sons, Chuck and Wyatt.

Forky is survived by her mother and stepfather, Beverly and Chuck Talmag and her three sisters Paige, Jennifer and Maggie, and her friend Mike Peterson, who, in place of flowers, are asking for donations to the American Cancer Society.