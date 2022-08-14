Actress Denise Dawes dies at 64

TV actress Dennis Dawes has died at 64 after a battle with viral meningitis, a family reported Saturday.

Posthumous tributes poured into the “Beverly Hills, 90210” and “Insecure” actress announce By her sister Tracy on Instagram.

She wrote, “I want to take this moment to thank our friends and family for all the love and prayers.” “It is with a heavy heart that I inform everyone that my sister, Denise Dawes, has come forward to meet our family in eternal life,” Tracy wrote.

“Dennis Yvonne Dawes was his most amazing sister, brilliant and brilliant actress, mentor and director. She was my best friend and last of my family. I love Denise all of you. I know she is watching us with all her love.”

It was her death at first mentioned by TV Line.

was Dawes In coma For at least a week after infection, the protective membranes that surround the brain and spinal cord have become infected.

Surf the tribute ceremony for the legendary late Ray Charles on October 22, 2004. Paul Moones/Corbis via Getty Images

Ian Ziering, who played student Yvonne Tiesley as Dawes in West Beverly Hills in “90210,” remembers her as a wonderful actress and a “loving soul.”

“It saddens my heart to say that Dennis Dawes has passed away. Everywhere

My years working at Beverly Hills 90210, my watching with Dennis Stilwares [sic] is being

She was remembered with the utmost respect for her talent and fondness for a loving spirit

she was.

Some of my heartfelt laughs were off-camera between me and her [sic] Disciplinary Mrs. Tesley will deal with Steve Sanders. Sincere condolences to her family and everyone who was dear to them. God bless you Dennis, and push that key to legacy A,” he Wrote on instagram.

Browse at the 26th Annual NAACP Theater Awards on November 21, 2016. Leon Bennett / Getty Images

Doss was frequently seen on network television in the 1990s, with credits in shows such as “Grey’s Anatomy,” “The X-Files,” “Criminal Minds,” “Bones,” “House,” “Monk,” and “Law & Order,” Gilmore Girls “,” Charmed “,” The Bernie Mac Show “,” Nip/Tuck “,” Moesha “,” Sister, Sister “,” ER “,” Step by Step “,” Buffy the Vampire Slayer “,” Seinfeld and “Full House” – among others.

Tracy told Page Six that her sister was very proud of Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story, her recently directed photo that premiered at the 2022 Pan African Film Festival in April.

“She won several Best Director awards at film festivals this year,” Tracy said.