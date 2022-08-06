Actress Anne Heck injured in a fiery car crash at Mar Vista – NBC Los Angeles

Sources told NBCLA that actress Anne Heche was seriously injured in a fatal car accident at a Mar Vista home on Friday.

The incident was reported just before 11 a.m. at 1700 South Street and Grove, said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Police said the driver was speeding down a residential street and driving toward a 30-foot-high house. The Mini Cooper involved in the accident was speeding and possibly hitting a curb before sprinting more than two feet across the front yard and into the house.

The homeowner was in the backyard at the time of the accident and was unharmed.

A neighbor described what he saw after rescuing that driver.

“The house was tons of smoke. I think they used the lever to move the car to get the driver out. It was crazy.”

Humphrey said the car stopped inside a two-story, 738-square-foot home built in 1952.

Humphrey said the accident caused a structural settlement and a fire.

“It took 59 firefighters 65 minutes to reach, confine and extinguish the stubborn flames inside the severely damaged structure, and rescue an adult woman found inside the vehicle, who was taken to the area hospital by LAFD paramedics in critical condition,” Humphrey said.