Actor Sean Penn threatens to melt the Oscars in public – Deadline

Sean Ben The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences issues a warning about Ukrainian Before President Volodymyr Zelensky Oscars tomorrow. Ben, who won Best Actor Awards for films mysterious river And the Milktold Acosta that the Oscars should have Zelensky on the show — otherwise, viewers and guests should boycott the ceremony.

“If this turns out to be what is happening, I will encourage everyone involved, even though it may be their moment, and I understand that to celebrate their films it is much more important to shine and protest and interrupt that Oscars. I myself, if it were up to him, when I came back, I would smell it in public,” Ben said. “I pray that this not be the case. I pray that there will be no arrogant people who consider themselves representatives of the common good who have decided not to check the leadership in Ukraine. So I hope that’s not what happened, and I hope everyone leaves if that happens.”

The actor shoots Documentary about Vice On the Ukrainian/Russian conflict. He met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky this week. according to daily MailBenn also attended a government press conference today as the country rallied against the attack. Zelensky previously posted a video on Instagram of the two together. “The more people know about the war in Ukraine, the more likely it is to stop Russia!” he wrote in a comment. Ben is now in Warsaw for safety reasons.

ICYMI: Actor Sean Penn says the Oscars should be boycotted if party planners decide not to take Zelensky on the show. pic.twitter.com/4LI2YIiKcD – Jim Acosta March 26, 2022

On March 25th, New York Post He claimed that President Zelensky is in talks to appear at the Oscars but nothing has been confirmed. Other celebrities crowded for his appearance on the show including Amy Schumer Who mentioned the idea on The Drew Barrymore Show.

“I wanted to find a way to get the Zelensky satellite in or make a tape or something, just because there are so many eyes on the Oscars,” Schumer said. “I think it’s a great opportunity to comment on at least a couple of things. I have a few jokes of that sort to bring out what kind of current state it is.”