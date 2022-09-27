September 27, 2022

Actor Ryan Grantham from “Riverdale” fears he will be subjected to violence in prison

A “Riverdale” actor convicted of killing his mother could end up behind bars with the worst of it – something that he and his lawyer find deeply troubling, considering him a weak man.

Ryan Grantham — Who was he He was sentenced to life imprisonment In Canada – at risk of brutal treatment, or worse, if he is forced to spend his time in a high-security facility…according to his attorney, Chris Johnson.

Johnson tells TMZ that Grantham is small in stature and light in build – he stands 5’2″ and weighs about 100 pounds. While the guy is 24, we’re told he’s passing for a teen… and looks just like the weak characters he played in the movies and television.

Johnson is concerned that his client may be subjected to “physical, psychological and sexual intimidation” if he is confined to a maximum security prison. Basically, he feels that Grantham doesn’t belong there, not just because of his physicality… but because, in his mind, the punishment situation does not fit that specific crime under these particular circumstances.

Johnson tells us that his age, size, and mental state throughout this story must be taken into account by prison officials – suggesting that even if the crime fits the bill for someone being thrown into a maximum security prison…well.


He even told us that the judge who oversaw the murder case already recognized the potential concerns if Grantham ended up in a maximum security prison, and even recommended a medium security facility.

The thing is, Johnson says the judge doesn’t have a final say on where he was sent…it’s up to the correctional authorities.

Johnson says Grantham conveyed public concerns about the prison, but his attorney is still looking for him and is asking the deputy commissioner of prisons to put his client in a medium-security prison. In the meantime, we’re told Grantham is being held in a pre-trial center, with another week likely.

