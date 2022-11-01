Actor Reaches the Top of the Leaderboard – Deadline

Everyone was in the Halloween spirit this week Dancing with the Stars.

Not only did the contestants put on some of the scariest performances, but even the judges entered the holiday, donning their best costumes as they dispensed healthy doses of praise and criticism to each of the nine remaining pairings.

And Halloween wouldn’t be without resident prankster Sasha Farber trying to scare the couples during rehearsal. He snuck behind some during their interviews and brought down fake spiders in the training rooms, but the pranks mostly fell out.

In addition to their solo routines, the pairs also participated in two group shows to compete for bonus points to keep them out of second place.

Jordan Sparks and Brandon Armstrong. After praising her “musical vibe” last week, the platinum-going singer’s goal for Halloween night was to pinpoint details and perfect her framing during tango to “Oogie Boogie’s Ballad.” It seemed to pay off, as jury chair Lynne Goodman told her that “sparks were flying” during the performance and praised Armstrong for his choreography. Her style still needs a little work, according to the judges, and performance still isn’t enough to earn the ten years she had hoped for. result: 35 out of 40.

Charlie D’Amelio and Mark Ballas. After another week of perfect grades, the social media star was met with a shock on the road when Ballas told her he wouldn’t be able to train with her due to the pain in his lower back. Pasha Pashkov stepped in to take his place, and thank God Pallas recovered in time to climb to the floor of the auditorium for a Monday night performance. Argentine tango inspired by old horror films earned the duo more praise from the judges. My head is spinning like Linda Blair from ExorcistBruno Tonioli said. Carrie Ann Inaba said she is still looking for more intensity from adolescence. result: 39 of 40.

Daniel Durant and Brett Stewart. The kuda The star and his partner took a different approach on Halloween night, paso doble dancing to Billie Eilish’s “Bury a Friend” while the video game characters were caught up in a zombie apocalypse. He was also knocked out of his game after missing some time off training due to illness, but somehow he’s still coming out with one of his best performances of the season. “It still amazes me every time she walks onto that dance floor, and I’m sure she does to everyone in the house,” Annaba said. She and Goodman agreed that they would like to see Durant work on his form as the semi-finals approach. result: 34 of 40.

Shangela and Gleb Savchenko. Describing her performance of Michael Buble as “the best of the season,” Shangela was ready to turn things around once again with her jazz routine to “Look What You Made Me Do” by Taylor Swift. Savchenko told his partner that this would be a “perfect opportunity” for her to show off her acting skills while also implementing her style. “I was in such a deep, dark place, my dear mother. I loved every minute of it,” Annaba said, adding that Shangela successfully performed her last performance. She hit the floor when she realized she had an A. result: 50 of 50

Vinnie Guadagnino and Coco Iwasaki. The Jersey Shore The star may be a fan favorite, but he received some heavy criticism last week from the judges, who didn’t like Cha Cha on Michael Buble’s night. Guadagnino had hoped his bad man paso doble would give him the confidence boost he needed to deliver a cleaner performance, explaining that he was “tired of being a good guy”. He’s looked like he’s been stepping down the ground with more assertiveness this week, but he’s still received some lukewarm comments from the judges. Goodman admitted that it “wasn’t entirely bad,” but it wasn’t great either. “I don’t have any experience with dancing,” Guadagnino said, and told host Alfonso Ribeiro that he was “still in the process of being done.” result: 30 of 40

Heidi de Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev. Mama D’Amelio is looking to get even more “creative” this week, as comparisons between her and her daughter continue week after week. “Charlie and Mark were very adventurous in choreography,” she said. She and Shegvintsev danced a tango with an elastic band tying them together in the first part of the performance – a risk that D’Amelio عرض Show The star said he could pay off or put them down two again. Well, it paid off for some and not others. “Heidi, slavery becomes you!” shouted Tonioli. “You had this killer instinct in you tonight. I loved it.” Meanwhile, Goodman and Inaba think they’re in a hurry after making some “powerful” performances in a row. result: 37 of 40

Gabe, Wendy and Alan Bersten. Val Chmerkowski, a former Bachelorette partner, tested positive for COVID last week, so Bursten (who was voted on with season 31 partner Jesse James Decker, last week) filled out about half of the rehearsals. “It took me a while to get comfortable with Val entering my space. Alan and I need to feel comfortable with each other,” Wendy said. Whatever they did for the chemistry fast track, the judges worked, because the judges were totally impressed with the Argentine tango sucker “I am so proud of you tonight,” Annaba said. “The way you were able to transform into a new partner and still have that much chemistry, it takes a lot of weakness but still you had your strength the whole time.” result: 38 of 40

Wayne Brady and Whitney Carson. Brady fell off the leaderboard last week after losing most of his training time to illness. He said he left Michael Buble’s night “disappointed” and was hoping to return this week. Carson said she would use his power as a storyteller to help propel the pair to the top by giving him a character to play with. They danced a tough contemporary as some sort of creepy cyborg, but Inaba and Goodman still felt something was missing. result: 37 of 40.

Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater. Rescued from the bottom two for a second time, Donovan was determined to make his way up the leaderboards with his Halloween night performance. “You really have to feel the dance,” Slater told her contemporary dance partner to Justin Bieber’s “Ghost,” in which Donovan played a grieving husband and Slater was his wife in the afterlife. Unsurprisingly, their chemistry was off the charts, and 90210 The star brought the passion needed to earn some praise from the rulers. “It’s beautiful to witness the talent for dancing and … to see the love of dancing grow within you,” said Hogg. The pair got three 10s. result: 39 of 40

After the solo dances, it’s time for the group routine. Wicked’s team was Vinnie, Coco, Shangela, Gleb, Gabe, Val, Heidi, Artem, Jordin, and Brandon. result: 33 out of 40

Team Scream was Trevor, Emma, ​​Charli, Mark, Wayne, Witney, Daniel and Britt. result: 39 of 40

The bottoms were Damelio / Chigvintsev and Sparks / Armstrong. Inaba voted to save D’Amelio, while Hogg and Toniolo voted for Sparks. Goodman broke the tie in D’Amelio’s favour, so Sparks was sent home.

It’s ’90s night next week in the lounge.