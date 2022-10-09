Actor Ray Buffer accused of stealing comics, store says it’s on video



Southern California cartoons

the actor buffer ray Accused by a San Diego comic book store of stealing some very expensive comics…the store says security footage apparently shows him stuffing his shirt.

Southern California Comics in San Diego claims to have Ray on a video tape stealing $600 comic books, and the store has filed a police report with the SDPD and is turning over evidence to police, including security footage.

The Personal Data Protection Department informs that TMZ Police have taken a report of the petty theft and are investigating the incident.

The comic book store says it obtained more evidence – which will be turned over to police – after warning other stores about Ray in a Facebook post before he was identified.



9/22/22 Instagram /lunacollectable

The owners tell us that Metropolis Comics in Los Angeles sent them some eerily similar security footage when Ray was there. In this video, the owner confronts him after seeing him pull the same motion, this time replaying the comics and leaving as the owner threatens to call the police.

Ray, who has appeared on TV shows like “ER” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” deleted all of his social media accounts after the comic book store posted the video online.

Libraries are always on the alert about this kind of theft, because some comics are worth a lot of money – we've reported that rare comics get Selling by public auction for large sums. That's why most stores have such great security cameras.