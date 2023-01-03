Actor Jeremy Renner is in critical condition after a snowfall

His representative confirmed to CBS News that movie star Jeremy Renner, known for his role as Hawkeye in several popular Marvel films, was in a critical but stable condition after an accident. Renner was shoveling snow when he was seriously injured, said actor Sam Mast.

“We can confirm that Jeremy is in a critical but stable condition due to injuries sustained after he was involved in a weather-related accident while shoveling snow earlier today,” Reiner’s representative said, confirming that the accident occurred in the Reno, Nevada area.

“His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care,” Mast added.

Actor Jeremy Renner on July 19, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California. Jason Merritt/Getty Images/MIU MIU



The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement New release that Renner was airlifted to a local hospital after suffering a “traumatic” injury. He was the only person involved, and the sheriff’s office is investigating.

Renner, 51, has been nominated for two Oscars for his roles in “The Hurt Locker” and “The Town.”

He has also appeared as Clint Barton, aka superhero Hawkeye, in several Marvel movies and a recent miniseries.

Renner owns a property near Rose Ski Tahoe Mountain, an area near Reno, Nevada that used to be hit by winter stormsAccording to The Hollywood Reporter.

He recently posted on social media about severe weather conditions in the area around Lake Tahoe, which borders California and Nevada and is a world-famous ski destination.

On December 13, Renner tweeted a photo of a car buried in snow with the caption, “Snowfall in Lake Tahoe is no joke.”

Snowfall in Lake Tahoe is no joke #winterwonderland pic.twitter.com/6LBG9DsLAU – Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) December 12, 2022

