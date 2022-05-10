Actor Jack Keeler, from The Big Lebowski, dies at 75

Jack Keeler, best known for his role in The Big Lebowski, has died at the age of 75.

His son, Eddie Keeler, revealed the heartbreaking news for Limit On Monday, he explained that his beloved father died of complications from leukemia.

The actor, who starred as Marty in the 1998 classic, died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Kehler’s illustrious television career began in 1983 when he played a gas station worker in the movie Strange Invaders.

Although it was a small role, it eventually led to him appearing as Sergeant Cooper on the 1986 miniseries Fresno.

Keeler starred in the 1991 movie Point Break alongside Keanu Reeves and Patrick Swayze, and later landed a role in Lawrence Kasdan’s crime drama Grand Canyon in the same year.

His on-screen career has also earned him guest roles on Waterworld, McKenna, and Murder One. In the 2000s, he appeared briefly in shows such as “7th Heaven”, “NYPD Blue”, “24” and “Mad Men”.

In recent years, Kehler has starred in a recurring role on the Prime Video Show “The Man in the High Castle”. His last on-screen appearance was on Hulu’s hit show “Love, Victor” last year.

Keeler is survived by his wife, Sean Casey. son Eddie and wife Mary Ann; So does their son Liam.

Kehler is best known for his role as property owner The Dude in “The Big Lebowski”. © ABC / Courtesy Everett Collectio

Jack Keeler and Philip Seymour Hoffman in Love Liza. © Columbia Pictures / Courtesy Eve