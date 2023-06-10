Actor and comedian Mike Batayeh passed away at the age of 52

Mike Batayeh, a comedian, has appeared on several TV shows, including the famous song “Too badHis family announced, “He passed away. He was 52 years old.

Al-Batiyah died of a “massive heart attack” at his home on June 1, his five sisters said in a statement to CBS News Friday. His manager told CBS News that he died in his sleep.

“He was a kind, sensitive, intelligent and talented soul,” said the Buteyah sisters. “This is a devastating loss of a huge life and Mike will be missed by us and many people around the world.”

Breaking Bad fans have known the blanket as Dennis Markowski, the manager of an industrial laundry who served as a front for a meth lab on the award-winning show starring. Bryan CranstonAnd Anna Jen And Aaron Paul. Al-Bataeh played three episodes in the fourth and fifth seasons. According to IMDb.

Al-Bataih has appeared in several other TV shows, including “CSI: Miami”, “JAG”, and “Everybody Loves Raymond”. He also appeared in Adam Sandler’s You Don’t Mess with the Zohan.

As a stand-up comedian, Al-Bataya has performed in the US as well as in the Middle East, and was in a comedy special for Showtime Arabia, according to his sisters’ statement. He also performed at a comedy festival in the Jordanian capital, Amman, at the invitation of the Jordanian royal family, according to the statement.

He was preceded in death by his sister Jenny and his parents.

