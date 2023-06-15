Aces’ A’ja Wilson not happy after President Biden hails Golden Knights at first ‘major’ tournament in Las Vegas

President Joe Biden congratulated the Vegas Golden Knights on their Stanley Cup win on Wednesday. In doing so, he found a way to greatly annoy one of the other professional sports teams in town.

The day after the Golden Knights thrashed the Florida Panthers in Game 5 to win their first Stanley Cup, Biden delivered his usual congratulations via Twitter @POTUS, just as he did when the Kansas City Chiefs She won the Super BowlHouston Astros Won the world championship and Denver Nuggets Won the NBA Finals.

This time, however, Biden referred to the Golden Knights title as having won him “the first major professional franchise in such a proud American city.” Which is inaccurate if you consider the local WNBA team to be one of the major sports franchises in Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Aces won their first title in September, an event not acknowledged by both @POTUS and @JoeBiden’s Twitter accounts.

This led to the Aces’ MVP, two-time WNBA MVP A’Ja Wilson, getting the snub and revealing that the Aces never received the traditional invitation to the White House, something the Seattle Storm had gotten the year before.

This isn’t the first time a championship-winning female basketball player has been upset with the White House. First Lady Jill Biden infuriated LSU star Angel Reese after she suggested inviting Iowa, the team LSU won in the NCAA championship game, to the White House along with the Tigers.

Led by Aja Wilson, the Aces won last year’s championship. (Photo by Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The White House quickly backtracked on the comment — and it wasn’t like Iowa was interested in the first place — but it became a question of whether Reese and LSU would visit Biden at all.

LSU, with Reese in tow, eventually made the trip. The prospects for the aces’ trip look increasingly unlikely.