According to Ukrainian intelligence, the Russian military has changed tactics in deploying missiles

According to Ukrainian military intelligence, Russia has fewer than a hundred drones against Ukraine, the Kalibr, H-101 and H-555. Although Russia still has thousands of other missiles, Cherniak stressed that they are using more than they are producing.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, the Russians can produce a maximum of 30-40 missiles in a month.

Natalya Humenyuk, the head of the press center of Ukraine’s Southern Operations Command, said in a TV program that Russian troops are approaching the Crimean Peninsula on the left bank of the Dnieper (Dnieper) River in Kherson County. New defenses. He also said that newly enlisted soldiers have arrived from Russia’s Chelyabinsk region for this mission.

Ukrainian civil servants wrote in a statement on Monday, according to news website Ukrainska Pravda. The Russian occupying “authority” from the Kherson region is preparing to flee to Crimea.

Oleksiy Dmitrasovsky, a representative of the Press Center of the Defense Forces of South-East Ukraine, told a news program broadcast by Ukrainian television that the Russian military command had launched the 136th brigade, formed for the war in Chechnya, towards Vuhlader in the Donetsk region. He said, however, that Russian troops were less likely to attack Wuhleder in the past four days.

Russian forces have carried out 15 attacks in the last day, compared to 60 attacks in a single day a month ago. He noted that the reasons for this were, on the one hand, the weather that did not allow the movement of equipment, and on the other, the reluctance of Russian soldiers to attack en masse.

Cover image source: Getty Images