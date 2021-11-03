According to Ukrainian intelligence, 90,000 Russian soldiers are on the border and in the occupied territories.

According to intelligence data, in early November, about 90,000 Russian troops were stationed near the Ukrainian border, as well as in the temporarily occupied areas of the Crimea and Donetsk Basin, wrote the Ukrainian news portal Pravda.

Citing a report by the Ministry of Defense, the newspaper said that the reports of the Ukrainian intelligence agencies gave a unanimous view of the situation. According to its Directorate General of Intelligence, since the beginning of November, a total of about 90,000 troops have been concentrated near the Ukrainian border and in areas temporarily occupied by Russia.

The ministry said in a statement on its website that the forces included troops of the 8th and 20th Forces of the southern and western military districts and the forces and assets of the Russian Black Sea Navy. In addition, separate units and units of the Russian Air Force and air defense are stationed near the Ukrainian border. In the temporarily occupied Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the Russian occupation forces stationed two forces.

The ministry recalled that in the second half of the year, near the Ukrainian border, the Russian Armed Forces conducted large-scale command and personnel training, which included southern and western military forces and certain divisions and subdivisions of the Central Military District and air force. .

Following the completion of these operational and combat exercises, units and subdivisions of the Central Military District were located in the European part of Russia, including the Zhelnia region in the Smolensk region, about 260 km. From the Ukrainian border.

The ministry said. Russia occasionally throws troops into the Ukrainian border and withdraws troops near the Ukrainian state border to maintain tensions in the region and exert political pressure on neighboring states.

The Ukrainian news portal Pravda recalled that in recent days, the US newspaper The Washington Post had first reported that Russia had again made large-scale troop annexations on the Ukrainian border, as it had in the spring. The Politico news portal released satellite images allegedly taken on November 1, which testified that Russia was again amassing troops and military equipment near the Ukrainian border. However, Tuesday Alexei Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Security Council (RNBO) has denied that these reports were misinformation. The announcement by the Ministry of Defense is a relatively sharp twist.

Alexander Pavlok, Commander of the Ukrainian Joint Forces fighting in the Donetsk Basin on Tuesday Nolan Peterson In a statement to an American journalist and military expert, he assured that Ukrainian troops were ready for the possibility of Russia escalating the armed conflict in the region.