According to the Slovenian minister, the Omigron variant brings new surprises every day

As the new strain of the virus spreads, MTI writes that the government is urging employers to allow work from home as much as possible.

According to the head of the ministry, small groups should be formed so that the staff is not mixed up and as few people as possible can be fired. The Slovenian government fears that large numbers of people will be isolated as the epidemic spreads, paralyzing the country’s economic life. For this reason, the period of compulsory official division has been reduced from ten to seven days.

The Minister called on the citizens to take advantage of the vaccination operation days from January 13 to 15 so that they can take a single dose of one of the vaccines across the country without reservation.

As of Tuesday, 5,164 new corona virus infections had been reported in the country and three patients had died. The hospital cares for 553 patients, 160 of whom are in the intensive care unit. In a country of more than two million people, 1,254,067 people have been vaccinated so far, of whom 1,195,655 have taken both doses.

In neighboring Croatia, more than four million, 7,956 new corona virus infections have been identified in the past 24 hours, and 38 people have died from the virus-induced Govt-19 disease. The hospital cares for 1,824 patients, 233 of whom need ventilators. To date, 2,270,667 people in the country have been vaccinated, of whom 2,167,171 have already received the second dose.

In order to slow the spread of the corona virus epidemic, more austerity was introduced in Croatia from midnight on Monday: strict monitoring of restrictions on public meetings and compliance with epidemiological measures.