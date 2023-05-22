According to the preliminary results of the Greek elections, the current Prime Minister is leading by a large margin

The conservative New Democracy (ND) party is leading by a large margin over the leftist Syriza group after collecting nearly two-thirds of the votes cast in Greece’s parliamentary elections on Sunday, US news agency AP reported Sunday evening.

After counting more than 60 percent of the votes cast, the ND led by current Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis could secure 41 percent of the vote, while SYRIZA, led by former Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras (2015-2019), could not be trusted. 20 percent of the votes cast.

Sunday’s parliamentary elections were the first in the Balkan nation since the end of strict monitoring of the Greek economy by international institutions. Credit institutions have become a lifeline for the country, financing the Greek economy and government during the last ten years of financial crisis.

Tsipras, now 48, led the country as prime minister for four years during a nearly decade-long crisis, after which he was unable to regain his former broad socio-political support.

Based on the expected results of a referendum organized under the new electoral law, the ND cannot form a single government in the 300-member Greek parliament.

Mitsotakis is looking for a coalition partner among the leaders of other political parties, or could decide to hold early elections in July under other electoral rules, which would allow the ND to form a government on its own.

In this article we wrote more about the Greek political situation before the elections.