According to the Pentagon, US intelligence leaks are “a very serious national security risk”.

“They pose a very serious risk to national security and are capable of spreading disinformation,” a senior Pentagon official told reporters Monday about the latest leak of intelligence documents.

BBC Report According to Assistant Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs Chris Meagher, they are still investigating the extent of the leak and how it happened in the first place. The Ministry of Justice is also investigating the case. “We have taken steps to look more closely at how and to whom this type of information is distributed,” he said, but declined to comment on whether the Pentagon believes the documents are authentic. He noted that some of them “seem to have been changed”.

In a separate press conference, US national security spokesman John Kirby said US President Joe Biden was first informed of the leak last week. Asked if the information had been prevented from getting into unauthorized hands and whether other documents had yet to be released, Kirby said, “I don’t know.”

You can read our article on intelligence leaks here. In the American text, at least some of the documents were said to be from statements of commanders in chief, in cases reaching the highest military circles. formed from. At least one document has been falsified, so the question arises as to whether any statement that originally appeared genuine could have been tampered with. The first batch of documents was posted on the Minecraft Discord channel in early March, and another leak appeared on social media last Friday.

The to CNN A total of 53 leaked documents have arrived, all of which were created between mid-February and early March. Some of the documents reveal the extent to which the US has been wiretapping key allies, including South Korea, Israel and Ukraine, the paper said. Others reveal the extent to which the US Secret Service penetrated the internal affairs of the Russian Ministry of Defense and the Wagner mercenary organization. These also expose intercepted communications and human resources, the latter of which may be at risk due to the fact of leakage.

There are also documents that reveal key weaknesses in Ukraine’s weaponry, air defense and battalion size and readiness. Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces are currently preparing for a counter-offensive against the Russians – so battle plans may be rewritten at the last minute.