According to the NATO Secretary General, the Swedes and Finns took unprecedented steps to appease the Turks.

Finland and Sweden have taken unprecedented steps to address Turkey’s legitimate security concerns, so it is time for all allies to complete the ratification process for the two countries’ NATO membership, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in Brussels.

At the invitation of Jens Stoltenberg, representatives of Finland, Sweden and Turkey held a meeting at NATO headquarters to address Ankara’s security concerns to approve a document on the association of the two Northern European countries, MTI wrote.

For a long time, the Turks prevented the Swedes and Finns from joining because, in their opinion, they harbored Kurdish terrorists who were considered enemies of Turkey.

Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General of NATO – Photo: Jonathan Knoxstrand/AFP

The Swedish government has introduced a new bill that criminalizes participation in and financing terrorist organizations.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristerson sees the proposal as an important step forward, which he says will meet Turkey’s expectations in terms of counter-terrorism measures.

According to Justice Minister Gunnar Strömmer, the new law, which imposes prison terms of several years on offenders, will close loopholes in the current law and “will give Sweden a powerful weapon against those who support terrorism.”

The new law was created in 2017 after a truck plowed into a crowd on a pedestrian street in Stockholm. Parliament has yet to adopt the completed proposal, and if it does, the law will come into effect on June 1 – just before the NATO summit in Vilnius in July.

Stoltenberg said negotiators recognized that the tightening of anti-terror legislation unveiled by the Swedish government on Thursday could address Ankara’s concerns that Stockholm is not doing enough against terrorist organisations.

“All 30 allied member states have signed the Accession Protocol of Finland and Sweden. It is time to complete the ratification process,” said the NATO Secretary General. In response to a question, he said it was unthinkable for any military threat to be made against Finland and Sweden without a NATO response.

According to him, Sweden, Finland and Turkey continue negotiations on their NATO membership. The two countries agreed to meet again before a planned NATO summit in Vilnius in July, he said.

