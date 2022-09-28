According to the Danish Prime Minister, it is clear that the offshore gas pipelines were deliberately damaged.

“The leak at the Nord Stream-1 and Nord Stream-2 natural gas pipelines is clearly intentional and cannot be the result of an accident,” Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced Tuesday evening.

as We wrote it, three of the two pipelines connecting Russia and Germany flow into the sea. Although none of the lines were working, the first had been cut off by the Russians, the second was not opened, but both had gas, because some gas must have flowed through the non-working pipes as well. will be usable.

It has now emerged that the explosions preceded Monday’s puncture of the lines.

Federiksen said they still have no information on who is behind the plot. He added that authorities do not consider what happened to be a direct military threat.

The latter is an important aspect, and the caution is justified because – as Peter Magyar said wrote – Damage to wires can have serious consequences. If it is proven that a military action took place, for example a Russian submarine fired at the cables, it means that Russia attacked infrastructure on NATO (Denmark) and EU (Denmark and Sweden) territory with weapons. For the first time since the outbreak of war on February 24, it struck a non-Ukrainian target.

In this setting, the Western alliance is more likely to respond to a military attack with a military attack. A proportionate response to an attack on a pipeline would be an attack on some Russian infrastructure, on Russian territory or at least in a sector of interest. Such an expansion would lead to a world war.