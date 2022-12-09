According to the Belgian press, one of the vice-presidents of the EP was arrested on suspicion of corruption.

Belgian authorities have detained one of the vice-presidents of the European Parliament, Eva Kylie, AFP news agency reported. on Twitter.

The Politico reported Belgian police raided 16 apartments and arrested at least four people in and around Brussels on Friday. The move could be part of an investigation into Qatar’s lobbying in the European Parliament.

Among the EP’s delegations, the Socialists and Democrats – known for their soft-spoken approach to Qatar before the World Cup – have been uncomfortably affected by the ongoing case.

In addition to AFP, Belgian daily Le Soir said Eva Kaili, a representative of the Greek socialist party Pasok and vice-president of the European Parliament, was among those arrested. They also wrote that Luca Visentini, general secretary of the International Trade Union Confederation, was also taken away by the police.

Kylie recently called Qatar a “frontrunner for labor rights” after meeting with the country’s labor minister, despite serious international concerns over the conditions of stadium construction. The EP vice president did not respond to POLITICO’s inquiries Friday evening.

Investigators are looking into whether he tried to influence the Qatari parliament “beyond classical lobbying,” Belgian newspaper Nak wrote. During the raids, according to the newspaper, the police seized “around 600,000 euros in cash”, mobile phones and computer equipment. Nag’s information is consistent with that of Le Soir, who wrote that a former S&D member of the European Parliament and a high-ranking trade union official were also brought in for questioning.

The Socialists’ delegation responded in a statement: “They find the allegations of corruption against European institutions shocking” and “cooperate fully with the investigating authorities,” they wrote.