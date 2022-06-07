June 7, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

According to the adviser to the President of Ukraine, the catastrophe in Depresovo could happen again in Lisansk.

Arzu 1 hour ago 1 min read

If the enemy seizes control of the Bamut-Lisansk highway near the latter – especially if it is possible to do so in several places – Ukrainian troops may be rounded up and trapped in the area. Oleksiy Arestovich talked about this in his regular video contextual analysis In its most recent broadcast.

The Ukrainian president’s adviser announced a few days ago that the Russians were trapped in Chevroletonetsk, and now fears a recurrence of the catastrophe in Dolphinsk, which suffered heavy losses in Ukraine during the 2015 Donbass war. In Lischansk.

Arrestovich said that 38-40 thousand Russian soldiers are attacking Ukrainian forces with more modest orders than Lysitzansky. He added that the situation was threatening, but did not say whether the Ukrainian military was ready to give up Severotnetsk.

Consultant He was not optimistic Sunday, He said, among other things, the occupier could close the defenders of the city of Slovakia. Arrestovic believes the military situation could change when the US-promised heavy weapons to the Ukrainians come under the land lease program.






On June 6, 2022, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zhelensky visited Lysyansk

Photo: UKRAINIAN PRESIDENCY / HANDOUT / AFP via Anatolu Agency

See also  This is how to vaccinate: a communist country beats the rich

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

1 min read

We have the result of the confidence vote, the fate of Boris Johnson has been decided

9 hours ago Arzu
3 min read

Zsolt Bayer was added to the list of common deaths by Ukrainians

17 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

One of the key commanders of the Russian army died in Luhansk

1 day ago Arzu

You may have missed

1 min read

According to the adviser to the President of Ukraine, the catastrophe in Depresovo could happen again in Lisansk.

1 hour ago Arzu
3 min read

India’s stock market: India’s share of global market capitalization is at its highest level in a decade at 3.1 percent

1 hour ago Izer
4 min read

WWE Raw results, summary and scores: Seth Rollins takes on Cody Rhodes with a brutal attack

1 hour ago Muhammad
2 min read

New simulation shows how the early universe evolved within seconds of the Big Bang

2 hours ago Izer