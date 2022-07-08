July 8, 2022

According to Putin, the war in Ukraine is just beginning, and Belarus is also under threat – our war news on Friday

7,066 people entered Hungary at the Ukrainian-Hungarian border section on Thursday, and 6,251 of those who entered the Romanian-Hungarian border section declared their arrival from Ukraine, the National Police Headquarters (ORFK) told MTI on Friday.

Of those admitted, the police issued temporary residence certificates valid for 30 days to 295. They wrote that they should go to the competent office of the National Directorate of Immigration at their place of residence to get the final documents.

The ORFK reported that 34 people – including 17 children – fled the war in Ukraine and arrived in Budapest by train.

Budapest police headquarters announced on the police.hu website that it is helping refugees arriving by train from Ukraine who are participating in emergency police and police patrol training. The Budapest Civil Guard Association also provides support in the work.

They are in constant contact with the National Directorate of Disaster Prevention, the National Directorate of Immigration, the Hungarian State Railways Ltd., the Budapest Transport Center, the Police Directorate of the Metropolitan Municipality, and the Government Office of the Capital Budapest. , and employees of aid agencies, the notification said.

(MTI)

See also  Private Diplomacy: Conditions for Surrender Negotiations were held with Ukrainian troops surrounded in Chevroletonetsk.

