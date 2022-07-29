According to Lavrov, the West is considering confiscating Russian assets

The Russian Foreign Minister believes that after freezing Russian assets, the West can act like any other state’s assets.

During his visit to Ethiopia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov hinted that the United States and the European Union could freeze any other country’s assets if they “irritate them,” as they have done with Moscow. Liner.

According to him, it is not surprising that more and more countries are using alternative, national currencies.

Speaking to members of the diplomatic corps in Addis Ababa on Wednesday, the official explained that the West was seriously considering the possibility of a legal procedure that would pave the way for the “seizure of Russian funds” after Russian assets were frozen.

Who knows, if someone else bothers them tomorrow, they will repeat what they did in Moscow.”

– he said.

He stressed that it was impossible to rely on the US dollar as a “support tool for the world economy” in the current situation, and that it was not surprising that more countries would switch to the use. Alternate, national currencies.

Opening image: Minas Wondimu Hailu / Anadolu Agency / Anadolu Agency via AFP