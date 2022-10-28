Exports of American culture have long been one of the nation’s greatest nonviolent power values. But instead of using it to reinforce Western values ​​and American interests, the Biden administration is promoting a woke ideology. He writes that the consequences of foreign policy can be disastrous In The Wall Street Journal Published in a joint opinion piece by John Radcliffe, former director of US intelligence, and Cliff Sims, former deputy director of intelligence for strategy and communications.

To promote “diversity and minority inclusion,” the U.S. State Department funds “transvestite theater shows” in Ecuador with its cultural grants. The scope of grants is as per the official documents

Supporting the achievement of U.S. foreign policy goals and objectives, promoting national interests, and strengthening national security.

It’s unclear how transvestite programs enhance US national security or advance the country’s interests — not to mention why US taxpayers should pay for all of this. Meanwhile, a Chinese consortium controls two of Ecuador’s largest copper mines. The authors write that the drag theater does a lot of good when insufficient copper is available for basic industrial work.

As they say,

This moment of diplomatic idiocy dovetails nicely with the bid the Biden administration presented earlier this year to export its awakened ideology to the world of “gender equality and equality.”

The Hungarian Embassy is at the level of elementary school students

The U.S. Embassy in Budapest asked “Who Said?” The authors also consider an example of an “insult against awakened values” issued by the Ministry of External Affairs. posted a quiz on Twitter in which Hungarians were asked to guess whether Vladimir Putin or a Hungarian politician had made various statements.

An “apparently barbaric ideology takes over” – a quote begins – “which emanates from American universities and denies all the values ​​that mankind has created”. According to the authors, this “bad statement,” which many Americans would agree with, was made by Hungary’s deputy prime minister — it was “a Such thinking is a crimeThis, according to the US Embassy, ​​equates him to a global pariah”.

These, according to Radcliffe and Sims, are elementary school farces, not projections of American power. If the US has problems with foreign leaders, it should deal with them through mature diplomacy. Instead, their diplomatic efforts under President Biden, a “self-proclaimed foreign policy expert,” can be summed up as “the Putin we don’t like.”

Hungary has bolstered NATO’s eastern flank by deploying military forces after Russia invaded Ukraine and took in large numbers of Ukrainian refugees this year. But instead of encouraging Hungary to continue strengthening these efforts, they say, the Biden administration is mocking its leaders for their rightful distaste for the woke ideology of American universities.

During the Trump administration, The Sims Five asked the Alliance Ambassador (Five Eyes is Australia, Canada, United Kingdom, New Zealand and United States – Ed.), why he believes his country will stand by the United States in the face of growing Chinese aggression. He replied: Because of values.

Awakened ideology only confuses allies

According to the authors, awakened ideology Disappointing and confusing partners, and undermines America’s power by attacking the values ​​on which America is built. To restore America’s role in the world, they must lead by example. American foreign policy must have a moral core as strong as the American people. Their leaders must understand that their strength abroad comes from the best traditions at home – strong families, patriotism, endurance and determination, and a military of which their soldiers and citizens can be proud.

Under the Trump administration, their national security strategy focuses on the values ​​of “principled realism,” acknowledging that “the American way of life cannot be imposed on others,” but asserting that “advancing American principles spreads peace and prosperity.” These American principles include respect for national sovereignty, a realistic view of global competition and the limits of American capabilities, and “absolute confidence in America’s ability to be a force for good in the world.”

According to the authors, America’s traditions have made their culture the envy of the world. They also helped the US to form alliances and win wars when necessary. Submission to ideologies such as drag shows alienates allies. They write that it is time to stop “imposing destructive vigilante ideology” on the rest of the world and bring sanity to American diplomacy.

