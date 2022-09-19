According to analysts, Putin is losing his economic campaign against Europe

Signs that Putin’s economic strategy is faltering include severe setbacks on the battlefield as Ukrainian forces recapture some Russian-held territory. After that, the Russian president He was forced to confess publiclyThat Chinese and Indian leaders No longer fully supported Invasion of Ukraine.

According to European governments, Putin’s aim is to cut natural gas supplies, inflict pain on European households and businesses, and get Europeans to speak out against Ukraine and Russian sanctions.

At the same time, the newspaper writes that it is still not certain that Russia will lose this economic war. However, there is a growing consensus among officials, energy experts and economists that the Russian actions will cause serious difficulties in many places.

Putin will probably fail and Europe will survive the winter without gas shortages.

Once winter ends, Putin’s influence over Europe’s energy supply will wither sharply, they say.

In late August, the Russian president played his biggest energy card when he indefinitely halted natural gas supplies to Europe via the Nord Stream gas pipeline, said Daniel Yergin, S&P global vice president and energy market expert.

After Ukraine’s successes on the battlefield, strategists say it is virtually impossible for European governments to change direction. “If people feel there’s some sort of indefinite stalemate, they’ll look for a way out,” said Lawrence Friedman, a professor of military science at King’s College London. For now, Friedman added

No one thought to let Putin in.

Russia’s energy bonus from the Ukraine war — when oil and gas export prices soared — appears to be running out., gas exports fell sharply and oil prices fell. Brent crude, the global benchmark, fell from more than $120 a barrel in June to $90 a barrel in September, meaning Russia gets about $65 for each barrel.

Russian government data released on Monday showed the government ran a large budget deficit in August.

The budget surplus fell to 137 billion rubles, or $2.3 billion, in the first eight months of the year, from about 481 billion rubles in the first seven months, the report said.

European governments were able to secure additional exports of natural gas to replace lost Russian gas. Reduced demand will also reduce gas consumption: this will result from falling residential consumption and production shutdowns at some factories.

Last week, the European Union put forward proposals – still to be approved by governments – to reduce pressure on consumers, including mandatory limits on electricity use. Some energy experts worry that direct government subsidies for energy costs will overwhelm efforts to curb demand.

The coming winter will be a difficult time for European governments. Confidence can evaporate if the season turns colder than usual, leading to higher energy consumption. Some countries may have to share their gas reserves with others to maintain European unity in winter.

One price for Russia is a hard-won market reputation from the Soviet Union as a reliable supplier that does not use gas as a political weapon.

Now they are being used not only as a political weapon but also as a weapon of war… This completely destroys market confidence in them.”

Yergin told the Wall Street Journal.

Gas and electricity prices, which spiked after last month’s Nord Stream announcement, quickly reversed and are now falling (but still at high levels), a sign of declining Russian influence.

Currently, the wholesale price of gas is 180 euros per megawatt hour. That was nearly three times higher than a year ago and more than double what Moscow began blocking exports via Nord Stream in early June. However, it has fallen more than 45% from its record peak on August 26 and late July. Electricity prices have almost halved compared to the peak.

“The situation seems to be improving.”

– David den Hollander, co-founder of Dutch energy trading firm DC Energy Trading, pointed to the near-total gas storage in Central Europe, the closing of energy-consuming smelters and fertilizer plants, and the installation of liquefied natural gas import terminals. The Netherlands and elsewhere. The new terminals are among the moves European governments have taken to distance themselves from Russian exports, so they are no longer at Moscow’s mercy.

Alternatives to Russian supplies, including liquefied natural gas from the United States and other countries, will help fill the shortfall caused by the shutdown of Nord Stream in Russia.

85% capacity of underground gas storages has already been reached, exceeding the EU’s target of 80% by the end of October.

According to Simon Quijano-Evans, chief economist at Gemcorp Capital LLC, a London-based investment fund, Russia has been exporting 80 million cubic meters per year since Nord Stream shut down — even if Russian supplies were to stop altogether. One day to EU via Ukraine-Turkey Stream Pipeline – The EU will have enough gas for the winter.

It’s going to be a challenge, it depends on the weather, but it’s absolutely doable.”

– he said.

According to his calculations, the average consumption of natural gas in the European Union between October and March between 2018 and 2021 will be 256 billion cubic meters. According to his estimate, gas resources – 92 billion cubic meters from places outside Russia and taken from storages – are 242 billion cubic meters. This difference can be made up in savings – lowering central heating thermostats by one degree Celsius can save 10 billion cubic meters – and potentially other sources.

As national governments such as the European Union and the UK move to ease the burden on consumers and businesses, any social unrest is expected to push governments into submission to Putin, said Stefano Stefanini, a former Italian ambassador and former presidential adviser.

According to Professor Friedman, the Russian president – who has resumed gas supplies conditional on the lifting of sanctions – also indicates that European governments are not giving an easy way out and that European governments will not back down. Evidence pointing to terrorism by Russian forces against civilians in Ukraine has hardened the European approach, he said.

Cover image: Getty Images