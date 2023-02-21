According to a Polish woman who was the victim of a notorious child trafficking scandal in the 2000s, DNA testing is coming

The most famous kidnapping case of the 2000s may take another steep turn than before. Julia Faustina, a 21-year-old Polish woman, claims she could be Madeline McCann, who was abducted from a holiday apartment in Portugal in 2007 when she was 3 years old, and wants to identify herself and McCann’s parents. DNA test to clarify his identity. Further, The Daily Beast reports on TuesdayAnd based on Faustina’s Instagram posts, it appears the missing girl’s parents also participated in the DNA testing.

She discovers that it is Madeline

A few days ago, the Polish girl offered to remember nothing from her childhood except raising turtles on a warm beach with other children. Her family isn’t afraid of her either, but based on police photos of one of Madeline’s kidnappers, a German named Christian B, she thinks he resembles someone she remembers as her childhood bully.

According to Faustina, he suffers from post-traumatic amnesia and is the victim of a pedophile; His identification with Madeline occurred to him when he suspected that his relatives were not being honest about his childhood. In addition, he also discovered similarities in the features of a 3-year-old girl:

Our eyes, face shape, ears, lips, gap between teeth, dot in eyes etc. are same.

When Julia Faustina believes herself to be none other than Madeline McCann, she creates An Instagram account, where he tried to convince the public of identity. Interest in the case is clearly demonstrated by the fact that the account has gained more than a million followers.

Madeline McCann is missing

British citizen Madeline McCann disappeared from the family’s apartment on holiday in Portugal while her parents were having dinner with friends at a restaurant 120 meters away.

Suspecting an abduction, Portuguese police first suspected a British man living in the resort town of Praia da Luz, then in September 2007, suspicions shifted to the parents, who were already suspected of murder, but the charges were dropped a year later.

In 2020, thirteen years later, a new suspect in the case came to light, a certain German Christian B., who is currently in prison for sex crimes. At the time of the disappearance, the man was in Portugal, around Praia da Luz, using a Jaguar and a Volkswagen van – the former was transferred to the name of a person from Augsburg the day after Madeleine’s disappearance, but in the meantime Christian B. He continued to use it. In April 2022, the man was officially suspected of kidnapping in Portugal. Last October in Germany, Christian B. Portugal has been accused of a number of sex crimes – although McCann’s kidnapping was not among them.