Academy members blast ‘disrespectful’ TV broadcasts – The Hollywood Reporter

After the 94th Academy on Sunday Awardsangry on Oscars The controversy did not subside.

No, I’m not referring to it, which is unlikely to fade any time soon. I’m referring to those that started over a month ago, On the decision of the Academy to present eight awards prior to the live television broadcast of the Academy Awards and to add edited excerpts from their speeches to the broadcast.

After hearing the names of the winners behind the scenes on Sunday – as well as the nominees, past winners and other Academy members who watched from the affected categories – The Hollywood Reporter He was hard pressed to find someone who had something positive to say about the way this was handled.

“I hope you’re hiding in shame and remorse today,” Oscar winner Paul Massey wrote in an email he said he sent to Academy President David Rubin on Monday.This was truly the worst Oscar show ever to be on the air. Fat, bloated, with no guidance to keep it within three hours as promised in the eight pre-recorded categories. We were disqualified for no reason.”

diamond who this year received his tenth nomination, for no time to die, Continue reading his review of the show: “Full of indulgent introductions with no regard for the talent that makes up the academy’s membership… except for those who are already above the line. The class system has never been as on display as it once was. night.”

The Academy has not commented on this piece.

In the controversy Ahead of the Oscars on Sunday, the change of look was traced back to the need to bring about a change in the show. 2021 The Oscars was the lowest rated ever, with just 10.4 million viewers, which was an event curtailed due to COVID-19 at Union Station in downtown Los Angeles. This year’s show was even better. The ABC broadcast attracted 16.62 million viewers as he returned to the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, although he was tIt is the second lowest rated show since Nielsen began tracking total viewers in the 1970s. Before 2021, the rating each year exceeded 20 million.

The pre-show message about the format change was that the 2022 Oscars had to control its length, but the TV broadcast eventually lasted 3 hours and 40 minutes.

“The purpose as we explained was to ensure the show lasted for three hours, and that went completely wrong,” said a candidate whose category was not shown live. “My hope is that the academy has a major overhaul.”

Another member of the Academy, who had been nominated for an Academy Award in previous years, said they worried going into the show that the TV broadcast plan “seems very disrespectful to many of the nominees and winners.”

“It turned out to be worse,” said this academy member, noting that the show was overdue. “And they are still unable to absorb the 45-second acceptance speeches in the eight excluded categories.”

Behind the scenes on Sunday, Many winners were critical of the format, Including Dune Film editor Joe Walker, who noted ironically that his Oscar acceptance speech had been edited — beginning, middle, and end. “We understand the pressure on the Academy,” Walker said, adding, “We all stand together at the Academy with equal strength, and I feel very strongly that was a detriment.” Jenny Bevan, who won the Academy Award for Fashion Design Cruella During the live show, “I think he felt betrayed by people.” and Alberto Milgo, director of the Academy Award-winning animated short film windshield wiper “Hopefully this will be the last year they do this,” he added.

After the show, it didn’t take long for the disapproval chorus to spread. On Monday, Frank Oz said in a tweet: “Having been a member for 30 years, I’m embarrassed to be associated with the Oscars. Not because of ‘The Slap’ but because the show is fake. All I feel is a desperate attempt to attract more viewers by any means.” A possible medium, not a show about the love of filmmaking.”

During Press Conference “We want to make sure that everyone has their moments on this show, and is treated with the same respect and style that you’d expect with an Oscars,” confirmed Oscar producer Will Packer, held last week. On Monday, he tweeted:I am so proud of this show!!! I am grateful for all the appreciation, support and criticism. The love was overwhelming. It was a real honor and pleasure to take on this responsibility. Tweet embed And I wanted OSCARS that looked and felt differently than ever…”

But the sources in the affected branches say THR The way the eight classes were modified in the live broadcast seemed clumsy and hasty.

“Joe Walker’s acceptance speech was really clever and pointed out in its full form, but not in the abbreviated version,” said one Academy Award winner from the previous year. “The shortened categories seemed clumsy and hastily put into the show. Better than last year – an easy target – and probably the best in the last 10 years, but still smelly. The academy must find a new way to fund itself and get out of the ABC’s control. / Disney”. (academy Receive A licensing fee of about $100 million extra for the show, plus a portion of advertising, sources say).

“It was stressful, not smooth,” added one Academy Award winner from another branch. “It used to be a celebration of all aspects of filmmaking… It was a surprise; there was no opportunity to focus on what the award meant.”

A nominee in one of the affected branches noted that those – like them – who sat for the so-called “golden hour” awards were in place by 4 p.m., an hour before the live broadcast, and were “exhausted by the length of the programme”. The show… everyone was tired of the ending.”

As mentioned for the first time in The Hollywood Reporter By Sunday, the Oscar-winning audio vet Tom Fleischman resigned Membership of the Academy on the decision to submit classes before live broadcast, audio mixing candidate four times Peter Kurland said he intended to get downAnd the While two Oscar winners recently said THR They were thinking of taking similar steps.

Another member of the Academy said, “This wasn’t the Oscars.” THR on Monday. “If this is the new format, at that point, I will think if I want to stay in the academy. A lot of people are thinking the same thing.”

Looking to the future, on Wednesday, a A full meeting of the Academy’s Board of Regents is scheduled, although the Will Smith/Chris Rock incident is expected to be the main topic. Later, another board meeting is expected to include a full postmortem autopsy on the Oscars. This summer, the Academy will elect a new president, as Robin described, and a new CEO to replace outgoing Dawn Hudson.

In his email to Robin, Massey concluded: “This awards season, your actions along with Dawn Hudson and the rest of the so-called ‘leadership,’ have done a great deal of damage to what was once referred to as a great institution – one that will occupy a high position Well, no more – I am ashamed to be a member of the Academy, or a (sound) B-class candidate, having to explain your misguided decisions and actions to those outside the industry. Shame on you—you’re leaving the academy in disarray.”