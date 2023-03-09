Abortion may be a constitutional right in France

On International Women’s Day, French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Wednesday that he would support the right to abortion in the constitution, MTI reported. The President spoke at a function organized in Paris in honor of feminist lawyer Giselle Halimi. Macron believes the constitutional amendment could happen within months.

In November last year, French representatives voted overwhelmingly for a bill to include the right to abortion in the constitution. Based on the President’s decision, a joint session of the National Assembly and the Senate, Congress, will vote on this constitutional amendment rather than decide it in a referendum.

“This is a victory for feminist groups who have been asking for years for the right to abortion to be included in the constitution,” the feminist organization Women’s Association responded to the news, assessing the French president’s decision as “a strong signal. To all women in the world.” On the other hand, the anti-abortion organization Alliance Vita believed that enshrining the right to abortion in the constitution was “the last step in trivializing an act that endangers life”.

Emmanuel Macron recalled that Giselle Halimi, who died on July 28, 2020 at the age of 93, represented the cause of Algerian independence and condemned the atrocities committed by the French and fought to recognize the right to abortion. Army in Algeria. In 1972, as a lawyer, he managed to get the court to acquit a girl accused of illegal abortion who had been raped. Halimi was elected a member of the National Assembly in 1981, and a year later the parliament voted on a no-abortion law.

After the U.S. Constitutional Court’s decision allowed U.S. member states to ban abortion, the opposition far-left party in France, first renamed France of Disobedience and then Renaissance, announced last summer that they would submit a draft law “to include respect for abortion in the constitution.” In the end, the two factions came up with a joint proposal, which was described as “historic” by the presenters of the referendum.