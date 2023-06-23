Aboard the missing submarine near the Titanic, the crew perished

“We regret to believe that our CEO Stockton Rush, Shahjata Dawood and his son Suleiman Dawood and Paul-Henri Narjolet are missing. These men were true explorers with a special spirit of adventure and a deep commitment to the world’s oceans.”

– In his statement Submarine tour company OceanGate.

OceanGate also expressed its condolences to the next of kin and thanked those involved in the search for their efforts.

US Coast Guard Rear Admiral John Mager confirmed at a press conference that the submarine’s captain and four passengers had died.

On Thursday morning, a remote-controlled underwater robot from a Canadian ship found the wreckage 488 meters from the nose of the wreck of the Titanic at a depth of about 4 kilometers. He said the debris field indicated a collapse of the pressure chamber.

The US Coast Guard says it is continuing to search the seabed near the Titanic to determine what happened to it. Also, efforts are being made to bring the wreckage of the submarine and the remains of its passengers to the surface. These jobs are mainly carried out by remote control robots.

Conditions on the seabed are very harsh

John Mager insisted.

The dive boat, used for tourist purposes, left Sunday with five people on board for less than half a day of its originally planned trip to the wreck of the Titanic. After the disappearance of the Titan, a large-scale search and rescue operation was launched over an area of ​​about 10,000 square miles of the Atlantic Ocean.