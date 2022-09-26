Abnormal bass heard in SF, East Bay during Portola Festival

Bass – boom, boom, boom – can be heard in parts of San Francisco and East Bay over the weekend during the two-day Portola Festival at Pier 80 in Bayview, featuring top electronic music like Flume, Chemical Brothers and Fatboy Slim.
Residents complained on social media that the lively music “in a shocking voice” And the drives them crazy It can be heard in San Francisco noi valley, Castro The neighborhoods Twin Peaks – and all the way across the bay to Auckland and Alameda. Mark Schulze of Alameda told SFGATE that sometimes the music was so loud that the windows in his house were shaking.
