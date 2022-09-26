Abnormal bass heard in SF, East Bay during Portola Festival

Bass – boom, boom, boom – can be heard in parts of San Francisco and East Bay over the weekend during the two-day Portola Festival at Pier 80 in Bayview, featuring top electronic music like Flume, Chemical Brothers and Fatboy Slim.

Residents complained on social media that the lively music “in a shocking voice” And the drives them crazy It can be heard in San Francisco noi valley, Castro The neighborhoods Twin Peaks – and all the way across the bay to Auckland and Alameda. Mark Schulze of Alameda told SFGATE that sometimes the music was so loud that the windows in his house were shaking.

“Unbelievable…I can hear the amazing bass from the Portola Music Festival all the way here in Noe Valley,” Wrote One Twitter user.

@LondonBreed Time to stop the ‘Music Festival’ nightmare tonight in San Francisco! subscriber else. “We live miles away in Alameda and the walls in our house are shaking from the vibrations! This is a violation of California noise laws. Shut it down!”

The city of Alameda issued a letter on Sunday warning residents of the source of the noise and said the police department was aware of the issue but was “limited in its ability to address the problem.”

The San Francisco Police Department informed SFGATE in an email that it is aware of the noise complaints and is addressing the issue with the event coordinator.

Some Twitter users said they were confused by the source of the sound they heard in their homes. “I went outside in my jams to have a conversation with neighbors with hooligans bumping into the deep, pulsating bass that reverberates through my floors only to discover it’s coming from Tweet embedacross the San Francisco Bay,” single books.

“Where does the noise come from, you know?” He said Another Twitter user. “Folsom Street Fair or Portola Music Festival? I’m at Twin Peaks and the bass is driving me wild.”

While the festival took place on Saturday and Sunday, Friday’s rehearsal could be heard. “That bass rumble: Portola Music Festival, Pier 80 in SF. Friday rehearsal, still going on at 10:30 tonight,” a Twitter user subscriber.

Many on social media praised the musical works. “The Chemical Brothers are the undisputed masters of electronic dance music,” single books. “They definitely killed Portola.”

The festival is produced by Goldenvoice, the promoter of Coachella, and has also received complaints about it Crowd Management, with fans rushing over the fences at one stage. The police department told SFGATE that it had not received any reports of injuries related to the influx of crowds. The department also said no arrests were made at the event.

This was the festival’s first tour of the city. The event’s name is a nod to the 1909 Portola Festival which celebrated the city’s reopening after the 1906 earthquake.

The San Francisco Department of Public Health, which handles the city’s noise enforcement program, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. SFGATE has also contacted Goldenvoice regarding this story but has not received responses as of the date of publication.

This is an evolving story and will be updated as new information becomes available.