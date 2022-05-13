ABC renews its Reality series: American Idol, The Bachelor, and more

ABC opened the envelope containing the proverb American IdolFate – The show will return for another season.

The long-running singing competition — which will return for its 21st season overall, and sixth on ABC — was one of five unrecorded series renewed on Alphabet Net Friday, along with BSC (for season 27), America’s funniest home videos (season 33), Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (season 3) and shark tank (Season 14).

Plus, shark tankThe renewal comes with a twist: The season 14 premiere will be the first live episode of the show. The Entrepreneurship Series concludes Season 13 on Friday, May 20, while Idol And America’s funniest home videos Both finished their current seasons on Sunday, May 22nd.

On the unscripted side, ABC previously picked up Bachelor in Heaven For the eighth season and Judge Steve Harvey For season 2. But many network game shows weren’t so lucky, with Matching game, card shark, crook And celebrity dating game They will all be separated earlier this spring.

Dancing with the Starsmeanwhile, has already been renovated in seasons 31 And 32- But in an amazing twist, the reality of competition Coming to Disney+ this fallmarking the live streaming publication’s first foray into live programming.

